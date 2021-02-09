Having a good watch is like investing in yourself because you are getting a premium accessory that could last you a long time.

The kind of rigidity and durability that you need for a watch to last long is usually found in extreme sports-related watches.

Among all the different sports and outdoor activities you can do, the most challenging activity for any watch is diving.

Water is probably the worst enemy for any watch and having one that can resist it for incredible depths is a feeling, unlike any other.

The ultimate diving watch would have the characteristics that can allow it to survive in the deep sea as well as a formal party.

We are sharing some of our favorite diving watches that you can rely on to keep working in extreme environments and showing an element of dazzle to any of your parties. Read on to find out which ones they are.

Maurice de Mauriac L2

Who says being functional means you need to give up on your style and only stay functional?

There are many amazing watch networks in the ballroom just as well as they would under 100 feet of water.

One of these watches is the Maurice de Mauriac L2, which is a perfect watch for any occasion.

The deep blue dial contrasts beautifully with the golden and bronze background created by the body of the watch.

The minimalistic design of the watch also makes it incredibly appealing for the eyes. The watch also has quite a heft to it, and wearing it makes you feel the solid build quality on your wrist, something you do not find in most regular watches.

Jack Mason Heritage

Jack Mason is a brand that provides high-quality watches to all types of users at an affordable price. They have several collections to choose from, and the heritage collection is particularly well exploring if you are a diver.

With all their watches rated for 10 ATM depth, you can easily put this on and go for a dive without worrying about damaging the watch. Of course, there is a style to it as much as there is a function, and you can easily don a Jack Mason heritage watch for any occasion and feel like you belong there.

The automatic movement with day-date features makes it the perfect classic-looking watch for any wardrobe choice. Overall, it is easily one of the best dive watches on this list.

Seiko Prospex Padi Solar

If you see PADI written on any watch, you can easily buy it with the confidence that it will survive underwater.

PADI is a renowned organization for diving, and this watch was created in partnership with them. Some of you might know of them as the company that got you your first certificate for diving. Seiko has always been a name of quality, and this partnership clearly opens a whole world of opportunities for diving enthusiasts.

The watch has a beautiful look, and you can even extend the battery life thanks to the solar power function included in it. It looks amazing with any outfit, regardless of whether you are wearing a diving suit or a tuxedo.

Conclusion

There are many other amazing watches as well that can meet the criteria for this list. Some of them are quite incredible, like the Oris Diver’s Sixty-Five Automatic, Timex Navi XL, Tag Heuer Aquaracer, and so many other watches as well. All of these can deliver exceptional performance underwater and still manage to look cool when paired with any suit in your wardrobe.