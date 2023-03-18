What is duck77.com?

Duck77.com is a website that offers online sports betting and casino games. It claims to provide a variety of sports events, live casino, virtual lottery, poker, and more. It also has a mobile version that can be accessed through duck77.ag. However, it is not a licensed or regulated website and may be illegal or unsafe to use. You should be careful when using such websites as they may harm your device or expose your personal information. A safer alternative would be to use legal and reputable online gambling platforms that have proper licenses and security measures.

Is Duck77.com still accessible?

According to the web search results, Duck77.com is still accessible as of December 9, 2019. The website has been online since May 22, 2017 and will expire on May 23, 2023. The website is linked to the IP address 52.73.119.252 which is provided by Amazon Technologies Inc.. The website also has a mobile version that can be accessed through duck77.ag. However, as I mentioned before, Duck77.com is not a licensed or regulated website and may be illegal or unsafe to use. You should be careful when using such websites as they may harm your device or expose your personal information. A safer alternative would be to use legal and reputable online gambling platforms that have proper licenses and security measures.

How to login to duck77.com?

You can login to duck77.com by following these steps: