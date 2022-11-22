For preschoolers and small kids, drawing may seem like another chance to breathe creativity into existence. Many kids are happy to engage in drawing activities when beckoned on to do so. Drawing provides little kids with many special abilities such as refined motor skills, grasping and hand coordination, cognitive skills, problem solving skills, better understanding of concepts and development of language fluency.

Do you have a preschooler or small kids and need fantastic drawing ideas to keep them engaged for a long time. Don’t spend endless hours surfing the net as this post has myriads of ideas to work with. Get ready to work with these ideas discussed below. Be prepared!

1. Favorite Animals Drawings

Animals can be seen around our environment and kids love to have them as pets to play with. Animals are a great idea for preschoolers and small kids to work with. They can be encouraged to draw their own pet if they have one or their favorite animal. This allows them to easily identify those animals such as cats, dogs, lions, goats, tigers, pigs, birds, chickens drawings, and other animals.

2. Rainbow Drawing

Rainbow colors are fascinating as they come in diverse shades. Kids enjoy looking at the rainbows and it is a perfect idea to draw on their drawing papers or pads. This colorful, creative and fun idea requires just the use of the rainbow colors. The paper can be colored with crayons of various shades of the rainbow. To make it more fun, other paper can be placed under the rainbow-colored paper to draw a reflection.

3. Stars Drawing

Stars are amazing and mesmerizing. It dazzles the beholder especially in the night sky. To enable kids, relive those memories of the stars at night, papers should be provided for them to take those stars from the night sky and draw on their papers. It might be an arduous task but with a model provided, kids will love this drawing idea and do a fantastic job.

4. Hand Tracing Animals

This idea involves the use of their hands and fingers. It is a simple idea that can be done in a few minutes by preschoolers and small kids. The marker, pen, pencil can be used to trace the edges of their hands and fingers based on the animal intended to be drawn such as chicken, ducks, turkey and many more. Afterwards, colors can be added to make the image more beautiful. To draw a duck, the hand has to be placed flat on the paper with the fingers and thumb together as if to have a handshake while the fingers make the tail/feather and the thumb as head.

5. Fruit Drawing

Yummy! Says little kids who love eating fruits. So, these fruits can be represented on paper. They can draw fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, watermelon, pear and other fruits that they like. Drawing. Also, they can draw a bowl of fruits, a basket of fruits, a tree with fruits and other scenarios they can think of. Pick up your pencils and paper and start drawing those fruits that you like eating.

Image: Dessin.info

6. Digital Coloring Book

This is an idea that introduces small kids to the use of digital format of drawing. Kids can use coloring pages or books that enable them to draw by tracing a figure or connecting the dots. There are numerous free and printable coloring books that kids can use as their drawing resources. Coloring pages aren’t difficult to find over the net and kids’ favourite images are available to make their drawing activities interesting. They can draw the setting or background of nature pages or draw the little ones of animals depending on their choice of digital coloring book.

7. Tracing Superhero or Characters

Small kids love superheroes and dream of becoming one someday. These characters are numerous and can be found in cartoons, movies, and other places and many kids have their favorite. Give them a copy of their favorite character or superhero to trace such as spiderman, superman, wonder woman, cartoon characters and other images that interest them. A paper can be placed under the image to enable them to trace the lines to reproduce the image and practice their drawings.

8. Butterfly Drawing

Beautiful butterfly! It is always a fascinating sight to behold as butterflies perch on flowers, plants and leaves. They come in different colors and kids can be inspired to give any color to their drawing. Butterfly drawing can make them pay attention to the detail of the pattern of feathers, wings, and many more. The simpler it is, the easier it is to draw and if the kid is creative, can mix colors to achieve a masterpiece.

Image: How to draw a butterfly

9. Tree Drawing

Trees can be seen everywhere and it is an idea that kids can easily produce on paper. Lines and shapes can be used by beginners to produce this artwork. It can be a single tree with little details at the background to make it more colorful. Trees can also be drawn without leaves but just branches and any other creative idea to work with. Kids should be given free reign to draw any shape, such as simple, complex, geometric shapes and patterns. This has an overall impact on their artistic abilities. Kids that learn how to draw shapes at early ages become good at visualization, remember and retain information. Shapes that can be drawn are; circle, square, cubes, cones and so many more.

10. Shapes and Pattern Drawing

For preschoolers and small kids, one of the essential things to aid their hand-eye combination is the drawing of lines, shapes and patterns. These enhance better understanding of the formation of shapes and how to accurately present them on their drawing pads. This can help them to further recognize any kind of shape when reading or writing.

Dearest preschoolers/small kids, use the above stated drawing ideas to inspire you during your drawing activities. You will love it and will learn profitable life lessons. Get your drawing resources and begin your drawing process. Enjoy it!