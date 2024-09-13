Moving into a new home or apartment is an exciting time. Whether you’re living on your own, with a friend or family member, or with a significant other, this move often marks a wonderful new chapter of life. As exciting as this entire process is, you shouldn’t neglect cleanliness upon entering your new space. There are specific areas in homes that are notorious for collecting dust and dirt, even if someone hasn’t lived there for a while. To impress your roommate – or just be prepared before unpacking – here are five items within the home that should be cleaned before putting together the house or apartment of your dreams.

1. Kitchen Appliances

Think about how often and how many different types of food come into contact with kitchen appliances? Because of this, you’ll want to carefully wash down and clean any kitchen appliances you’ll be bringing into your home; this can include forks and knives, bowls, cups, and plates. Even if these were bought brand-new from the store, they should still be thoroughly cleaned as you don’t know who touched these items previously before they were purchased.

Staying within the kitchen, the fridge and freezer should be deep-cleaned as well. If they were previous tenants in your home, there may be mold or other yucky smells developing within the fridge, from food that was left in the space for months. Doing a deep clean with wipes, paper towels, and other cleaning supplies will have your fridge and freezer spaces looking brand new before you put new food items inside them.

2. Bathroom Fixtures

The bathroom is another home location that quickly accumulates lots of dirt. Places in the bathroom you’ll want to especially clean include the toilet, the shower, the sink, and any cabinets that hold toiletry items. Look out for substances like toothpaste that may have dried out and stuck onto the cabinet surface.

When cleaning surfaces such as mirrors, use a stain-free glass cleaner that wipes the grime off these surfaces but does so gently as to not cause any damage to the surface. If done properly, your mirror will be super shiny and you’ll want to do regular cleans every month or so.

3. Carpets and Floors

The amount of dust that accumulates on carpets and floors is absurdly high. In just a week, dust can pile up beneath your bed, under the fridge, and behind hard-to-reach areas, such as behind your desk or fridge. Because of this, a move in should require a deep vacuuming and mopping of the floor. For carpeted surfaces, use a vacuum that can handle the ridges of the carpet. If you’d rather leave the work up to a professional, then do a quick search for well-reviewed carpet cleaners near me. Make sure the entire floor area is cleaned before any pieces of furniture are placed down that will be difficult to move later (such as a couch that you won’t frequently be able to vacuum underneath). Doing a deep clean to this context also eliminates any lingering smells that may persist with the collection of dust and dirt.

4. Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans

Even though they may be harder to reach, especially if they are lamps 10+ feet above the ground, light fixtures and ceiling fans are vital to clean before moving in. For something like a desk lamp, a simple cloth with Windex should be enough of a clean. But for those hard-to-reach lights, use an extension handle duster and a microfiber cloth. Lights can be To reach and clean these spots, use an extension handle duster or a microfiber cloth. If the glass covers on your light fixtures are removable, remove them and give them a wash in warm, soapy water.

When cleaning fans, focus on each blade of the fan separately. You’ll likely need a ladder or a step stool to reach the fan without having to strain too much and make the process more difficult than it needs to be.

5. Closets and Storage Areas

Before packing up your stuff, it’s crucial to give closets and storage rooms a cleaning from top to to bottom. Since you may be keeping items in these closets that you may not touch again for months, there’s a good chance some dust will accumulate in the area in due time. So to make sure the space starts out as clean as possible and keep your cleaning to a minimum down the road, make sure the space is extra clean to begin with. Consider using a Swiffer for the bottom area of the closet, and for the shelves, a wet cloth should suffice. Make sure all surfaces are then dried before adding any items back into the closet.

Get Ready for Your Move!

You don’t need to be an obsessive cleaner, just be smart. You wouldn’t move out of a space leaving it filled with dirt, so be a forward thinker. By cleaning your place fully from the start, you’ll have your new home looking amazing from the start, and will lessen the intensity of each subsequent cleaning session. Enjoy all that your new home has to bring you and whomever you are living with!