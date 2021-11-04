How do you feel lying on your mattress these days? Is it too soft, bouncy, or hard, and makes you stay awake? Or is your pillow worn out? Do you have to fold and scrunch it up every night just to be comfortable? These are red flags notifying you that it’s time for you to make changes.

If all or any of these applies to you then you may wake up every morning feeling stiff and tired. Also, you could start noticing joint, neck, and back pain, coupled with fatigue, irritability, as well as other consequences of poor sleep. In the absence of a good quality mattress and pillow, your sleep suffers.

There are lots of mattresses and pillows to choose from in the market. However, to help you we have done our research based on some factors. We recommend the Sweet Zzz mattress and the sweet Zzz pillow as the best mattress and best pillow side sleeper respectively. Continue reading to learn more.

Why Choose the Sweet Zzz Mattress

Choosing the Sweet Zzz mattress comes with great benefits. This is because of the following features:

First, they are made with natural cotton and wool cover, which adds to the comfort. The cover is durable, healthy, stretchy, hypoallergenic, and it remains dry. The cover makes use of 5% spandex to ensure stretchiness.

Asides from this, there’s a 2-inch layer of Talalay latex. This molds your body shape perfectly. It is very durable and eco-friendly. This delivers excellent comfort.

Next, is the polyurethane foam layer. This ensures the nice placement of the coils over the mattress. You won’t be able to feel it. This polyfoam layer is certified safe and contains no harmful chemicals.

Another 6-inch layer features wrapped coils. This provides great firm support. Compared to other manufacturers, these wrapped coils ensure the best motion isolation.

Why Choose the Sweet Zzz Pillow

Generally, side sleepers require high-quality pillows to assist them in filling the space underneath their neck and head. Too thin pillows don’t offer the required cushioning. Also, very thick pillows can affect spinal alignment, thereby leading to more pressure areas. There are several reasons why the Sweet Zzz pillow is the best pillow side sleeper.

The Sweet Zzz pillow is designed to serve all sleepers. The pillow contours to the head and neck properly, making it great for all sleeping positions. Also, It has no drawbacks. This best pillow side sleeper is made from the best materials and is still made very affordable for everyone.

Another great feature is its natural strong cotton cover. The cotton is very durable and cool. This makes it a great cover material for the pillow. It has the highest quality ensuring that the pillows remain ultra-plush and supportive. The manufacturers are sure of the quality of their product and this is why it comes with a 1-year warranty.

Conclusion

There’s nothing like having the best mattress and pillow side sleeper to rest on after a stressful day. We’ve recommended the best pillow side sleeper and mattress for you. With both, you will surely have a fulfilled sleep.