Motorcycles make up only 3% of registered vehicles on US roads, but they account for 14.6% of all fatal accidents, with 66% of crashes occurring on urban roads and 94% in good weather. Tragically, 599 motorcycle riders died in crashes in Texas during 2023, with a further 2,483 injured. More than 50% of the accidents involved collisions with other road users.

While riding a motorcycle can be a fun, motorcycle riders lack the protection of a car or truck and are more vulnerable to serious injuries in the event of an accident. If you’ve been in a motorcycle crash in Houston, you may be wondering if you need to hire a lawyer. Here are some things to consider.

Assess Your Injuries after the Crash

The severity of your injuries will be a major factor in determining if you need a lawyer. Minor cuts and bruises can often be handled without legal assistance. However, if you have suffered broken bones, organ damage, head trauma, or other serious injuries, these can lead to extensive medical treatment and costs. A lawyer can help recover compensation for these damages.

Determine Fault With the Help of a Houston Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

Establishing fault and liability for a motorcycle accident can be complex, which is why you need to call a motorcycle accident lawyer in Houston. Unlike cars, there are no airbags or steel frames to protect motorcyclists. Drivers often claim they did not see the motorcycle or that the rider was speeding or driving recklessly. A motorcycle accident lawyer will investigate the accident, gather evidence like witness statements and surveillance footage, and build a strong case for your version of events. This can make it more likely the at-fault driver’s insurance accepts responsibility. Know that despite the risks, 36.09% of riders don’t wear helmets, which will impact liability.

Navigate Insurance Claims in Texas

The at-fault driver’s insurance company will likely try to minimize what they pay you. A lawyer who specializes in motorcycle accidents will deal with the insurer on your behalf and make sure you receive the maximum settlement possible. They understand the strategies insurers use to deny or reduce claims and can counter them effectively.

Handle Legal Proceedings

After a serious accident, you may need to go through legal proceedings like settlement negotiations with insurers or filing a personal injury lawsuit. Experienced motorcycle accident lawyers know how to handle these processes and the intricacies of Texas laws that apply.

Estimate Damagesdor a Houston Accident Claim

Calculating damages after a motorcycle crash can be extremely difficult, especially when it comes to intangible losses like pain and suffering. Your lawyer will work with experts to put a dollar figure on both economic and non-economic damages so you are fully compensated. This can include medical bills, lost income, property damage, loss of enjoyment of life, and more.

Deal with Multiple Insurers

When multiple vehicles are involved in an accident, each driver’s insurance company may deny or share fault. This can become a long back-and-forth negotiation. An attorney will deal with each insurer and hold the responsible party accountable. With an experienced lawyer, you do not have to take on this complicated process alone.

Consulting with a motorcycle accident attorney can help protect your rights and get you the compensation you deserve.