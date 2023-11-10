As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches in 2023, the excitement for celebrating with loved ones, delicious sweets, and, of course, the perfect outfit grows. Diwali isn’t just about the festivities; it’s also a golden opportunity to showcase your style, blending tradition with a contemporary twist.

Whether you’re attending a family gathering or a Diwali puja ceremony, choosing the right attire can add sparkle to your celebrations. From classic Kanchipuram sarees to trendy lehenga cholis, let’s explore ten fashion-forward looks that will make you stand out this Diwali.

The Contemporary Twist to Kanchipuram Saree

Kanchipuram sarees are elegant and grand. In 2023, you can drape them in modern styles to blend tradition with a contemporary twist.

Pair it with a high-neck, full-sleeve blouse, or a chic crop top for a bold, contemporary look.

Opt for sarees with minimalistic designs or unique color combinations to keep it refreshing and unique.

Fusion Lehenga Choli

Lehenga choli has always been a staple for festive occasions. Blend the traditional lehenga choli with a fusion twist by choosing asymmetrical hemlines, off-shoulder, tops, or peplum tops.

has always been a staple for festive occasions. Blend the traditional lehenga choli with a fusion twist by choosing asymmetrical hemlines, off-shoulder, tops, or peplum tops. Experiment with pastel shades and lightweight fabrics to add a modern flair.

Accessorise with statement jewelry and a sleek, embellished clutch to complete the look.

Indo-Western Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits in rich, ethnic prints and fabric bring a western touch to traditional Indian wear.

Select a jumpsuit with block prints or embroidered detailing for a subtle yet striking appearance.

Add some elegance to your ensemble by accessorizing with Kundan earrings and stacked bangles.

Anarkali with a Slit

The timeless anarkali gets a bold makeover with front or side slits, perfect for those who want to blend classic style with trendsetting designs.

For a flowy, graceful silhouette, go for lighter fabrics like georgette or chiffon.

Pair with palazzo pants, statement leggings, and high heels for a polished look.

Sharara with Cape Style Top

Shararas paired with a cape-style top offer a stylish and comfortable option. The cape adds a layer of sophistication and is perfect for those who prefer a minimalist yet chic look.

Choose vibrant colors and intricate embroidery to keep the festive spirit high.

Embellished Skirt with a Silk Shirt

Team up an embellished skirt with a plain silk shirt for a subtle and classy look. This combination brings a unique charm and effortless elegance.

Stick to solid colors for the shirt and let the skirt be the showstopper.

Traditional Dhoti Pants with Embroidered Top

Dhoti pants and an intricately embroidered top create a stylish, avant-garde look.

Opt for fabrics like silk or satin to add a luxurious feel and complete the outfit with ethnic juttis.

Layered Anarkali with Palazzo Pants

The breezy layering of an Anarkali paired with palazzo pants is both comfortable and chic:

Opt for solid colors with minimalistic gold or silver detailing.

Team with embroidered juttis and chandbali earrings for a cohesive look.

Pre-draped Saree with Belt

The convenience of a pre-draped saree is unmatched:

Choose one in a soft fabric like georgette, adorned with modern motifs.

The addition of a belt accentuates the waist and adds a contemporary spin.

Pair with a sequined blouse and minimalist gold jewelry.

Asymmetric Kurta with Straight Pants

For those leaning towards a subtler look:

Pastel kurtas with asymmetrical hemlines are in vogue.

Pair with pants and a statement clutch.

Complete the look with strappy heels and drop earrings.

Tips to Style Right This Diwali

Diwali calls for both celebration and stunning fashion choices. Dressing up can be a delightful experience with a few style tips up your sleeve:

Balance Tradition and Trend: While drenching in traditional attire is tempting, infusing contemporary accessories or patterns can uplift your look. Accessorise Thoughtfully: Choose one statement piece, a necklace, or jhumkas to let it shine. Avoid over-accessorising. Comfort is Key: It’s a busy day, so opt for comfortable footwear like embellished juttis or block heels. Mix and Match: Blend contrasting colors and fabrics. A silk kurta with brocade palazzos could be your pick. Natural Makeup with a Spark: Diwali is all about glow. Go for a neutral makeup base, and add a touch of shimmer or sparkle to the eyes or lips. Hairstyle: Whether you choose a messy bun, soft curls, or a traditional braid, ensure it compliments your outfit and stays comfortable throughout the celebrations.

Choosing the Right Fabric

The fabric plays an important role in how you feel and look. Natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and linen are ideal for Diwali. They’re breathable, drape beautifully, and have an innate festive glow.

If opting for blends, ensure they’re comfortable against the skin, especially if you’ll be wearing the outfit for long hours. Remember, shine and shimmer in fabrics are great, but comfort should never be compromised.

Caring for Your Festive Outfits

Your festive garments are often delicate and need extra attention. Here are a few easy steps you can take to give your outfits the much-needed tender loving care:

Read Care Labels: Always check the care instructions on the garment. Some might be dry-clean only, while others could be hand-washed. Avoid Direct Sunlight: Dry your festive clothes in the shade to prevent colors from fading. Storage Matters: Store them in cotton covers or cloth bags to let the fabric breathe. Avoid plastic, as it might lead to moisture-related damage. Avoid Ironing Directly: Use a thin cloth between the iron and the garment, especially for outfits with embellishments. Perfumes and Deodorants: Spray them before wearing your outfit to prevent any stains or damage. Fold Them Right: For heavy outfits, it’s best to roll them instead of folding them to avoid creases or damage to the embroidery.

Final Thoughts

Diwali is the perfect time to experiment with your style, merging traditional elements with contemporary designs. These ten fashion-forward (yet comfortable) looks, ranging from the royal Kanchipuram saree to the playful lehenga choli, offer something for every taste and occasion.

Remember, the key is to confidently wear your outfit and enjoy the festivities to the fullest. Enjoy these styles and shine bright this Diwali!