Looking for a job can be tough, especially in a market that is slowing down and recruitment is diminishing. Add to this the after-effects of a global pandemic and it can be extremely difficult to find a job that you will enjoy doing.

Of course, it is possible to apply for any job going. However, if you are not really interested in it your chances of getting the job are reduced. Equally, you are likely to find yourself looking again in the near future.

That’s why you should take the time to develop an effective job searching strategy.

Test the Markets

The first step in finding a job is to test the markets. There are two purposes to this, the first is to establish which jobs are available that appeal to you. The second is to identify what jobs are actually available at the moment, specifically the way the market is likely to move in the future.

To get the answers to these questions you need to evaluate the current economic trends to decide what may be the next big thing. You don’t need to know specifically, simply the field that is likely to expand fastest in the coming years. If that field appeals then you should be focusing your job search on it.

Of course, if you’re not sure what you want to do then the best approach is to test out several jobs. The most effective strategy for this is to sign up with a reputable labour hire agency. They will be able to assess your current skill set and talk to you about what training you may need to move into your intended market.

Alongside this, you’ll get to do temp work which ensures you have some money coming in!

Know What you Want

The first strategy touches on knowing what you want. This is essential if you want to be successful at locating a job.

You can temp or even offer your services for free to help you discover what type of work interests you the most. This will then allow you to undertake any training you need to compete in your desired field.

The beauty of this is that you will then be able to monitor your chosen industry and will have a greater level of passion when chasing jobs. That will increase your chance of success at interview.

Network

The modern world has social media and a variety of online networking platforms, such as LinkedIn. If you want to find a job then you need to look at these platforms and network online.

It’s a very effective way of locating opportunities in your chosen field. In addition, you’ll find that you can make many contacts and this will increase the chances of you locating and being offered your dream job.

Adopting the networking approach means you’ll need to make time to contact people, attend events, and do other industry-specific activities. But, the results can be very worthwhile.