Contemporary technologies have increased smartphone utilization, enabling frequent and convenient access to the Internet. As of 2022, the number of global internet users is 5.3 billion, a significant increase from 4.9 billion in 2021.

As an internet user, you spend hours holding your phone and scrolling on various social media platforms. Using your smartphone for extended periods can lead to multiple issues, including isolation, sadness, or screen addiction. These factors can affect your digital well-being.

Our relationship with technology is complex. We can relax with it, but we can also compromise our digital health while using it. So, how can you ensure and maintain your digital wellness?

1. Check Your Emotions and Digital Habits

We have different daily stressors. How we cope and manage can significantly affect our mental health. When emotions run high, seeking comfort from social media can be easy. Consequently, you may increase your smartphone usage, leading to unhealthy technology use.

Once you notice an uptick in your web browsing or gaming hours, it might be time to check your emotional needs and digital habits. Why are you feeling this way, and why are you seeking comfort from technology?

Checking your emotions and digital habits can help you use technology to your emotional advantage. Rather than wallowing in your emotions while mindlessly scrolling, join and engage in supportive communities to reduce negative feelings. This way, you’re not only helping yourself but other people as well.

2. Evaluate Your Lifestyle

People say, “Time is gold.” It is cliché, but it is a classic. When we spend more time on technology, we tend to become sedentary. While enjoying indoors isn’t bad, you may forget the significance of spending time outside.

If your lifestyle has become sedentary, take mindful actions to increase your outdoor activities. You can make your time valuable even with just a simple walk.

Besides this, going outdoors can increase your physical activities and provide more opportunities to build social connections. It can help you avoid getting stuck in a technological loop that loses valuable time you could’ve spent productively.

3. Be Wary of Social Media Comparisons

When browsing social media, you see people from all walks of life. You might compare yourself to others if you see how drastically different their lives are compared to yours. When approached negatively, these comparisons can impact your mental health, potentially resulting in anxiety, depression, and stress.

If you find yourself in a negative disposition while seeing other people’s social media posts, it’s best to take a break. Taking breaks can help you clear your headspace and determine how to cope with the discouraging comparisons.

Alternatively, you can use these comparisons as positive reinforcements to enrich your self-esteem and image. After all, comparisons are not inherently unhealthy, as it depends on how you compare yourself to others.

4. Set Boundaries To Encourage Balance

Spending long hours on technology can result from not having boundaries. To combat this issue, ensure you establish your limits by silencing notifications, focusing on personal endeavors outside work, and avoiding gadget use during meal times.

You can do these by setting daily limits on your app usage, turning the “do not disturb” on, and pausing notifications during bedtime. These settings can help you sleep better and focus more on your endeavors.

5. Always Secure Your Digital Data

Data privacy is generally at risk when using technology. We open ourselves to the public, identity theft, online scams, and cyberbullying. These cybersecurity threats can sometimes be overwhelming.

To keep your digital data secure, practice online safety habits, including:

Creating different passwords for your accounts

Enable the two-factor and biometric authentications

Adjust privacy and security settings

Update the apps, operating system, and browsers

Be mindful of sharing information

Keep Your Digital Well-Being in Check

As we continuously navigate this heavily digitized world, digital well-being has become as significant as physical and mental health. You can maintain a positive digital well-being when you follow these tips. Always make mindful and wise decisions so you can establish a positive relationship with technology.