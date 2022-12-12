According to research, adult internet usage has increased by at least 5% in the last three years. Businesses are taking advantage of the opportunities that the digital world provides now more than ever. In other words, online marketing has a significant impact on people’s purchasing decisions.

Whatever type of digital marketing a company uses, the overall goal of marketing is to connect with the target audience at the right place and right time.

What is digital marketing?

In a nutshell, digital marketing is the marketing of a product or service via an electronic device or the internet. It is a synonym for internet marketing.

Today, hundreds of thousands of businesses use digital marketing because it is easier and less expensive to reach a large number of people this way.

So, here are the top four advantages of digital marketing:

1. Increase Customer Loyalty Through Consistent Communication

As you are aware, attracting and converting new customers costs more than retaining existing customers. Customer loyalty is difficult to achieve, but it is well worth the effort.

It’s great to close a sale with a customer, but it’s even better to keep them after the sale. A satisfied customer is more likely to make another purchase or recommend your brand to others, which increases sales. To keep customers, you must stay in touch with them, and digital marketing makes this easier than ever. Some tried-and-true strategies include:

Personalized email promotions: As you learn more about your customers, you can send them personalized promotions such as seasonal discount codes for related products or early access to new product releases. This not only makes the customer feel appreciated, but it also encourages repeat purchases.

Customers should be encouraged to follow you on social media channels. You’ll have daily access to them as they scroll through their social media feeds once they do. Maintain their interest with useful, relevant content or content that inspires and delights them. When they need a service or product again, they will be more likely to buy from your company.

2. Involve the customer at every stage of the purchasing process

Prior to the rise of digital marketing, few people discussed the customer journey, owing to its difficulty in comprehending and analyzing. A customer would typically go to a physical store after seeing an advertisement on TV or in the newspaper, make a decision, and pay for the product or service inside the store. However, in digital marketing, we can track every step a customer takes, often beginning with the moment they are prompted to find a solution or product.

Nowadays, it’s common for a consumer to see an advertisement online, search and compare prices on various websites, then go to a store to try the product or shop online. Mobile apps offer shoppers special offers and coupons, customer support, and comparison tools, all of which help us better understand the purchasing process. A marketer can track a customer’s entire purchasing journey using digital marketing.

3. Identify the Correct Audience

Many digital marketing platforms now allow you to target a specific audience, making segmenting audiences easier than ever. We have access to online tools that track a person’s online activities as well as demographic information. This data can be used by digital marketers to offer users specific products or services that they may be interested in. For example, if a visitor clicks on a brand’s display ad, whether through social media or a search engine, the brand can target that visitor with subsequent and related ads. If a visitor’s content is tailored to their interests and online behaviors, it creates positive reinforcement and makes shopping easier and more enjoyable.

You can also target your audience with content and offers based on where they are in the purchasing process. Email marketing, for example, can be used to nurture a lead until they are ready to make a purchase. Perhaps they subscribed to your blog and opened your blog update emails on a regular basis. They visit your “about me” and “services” pages after a few months. You now know that you should send them a targeted email with an exclusive offer. They click on the offer and submit a quote request.

4. Improve Conversion Rates Through Optimization

Unlike traditional marketing, which includes costly TV, radio, and print advertisements, online advertising platforms are significantly less expensive. You can also increase your ad conversion rate more easily than with traditional advertising. Because everything happens offline with print advertisements, tracking conversion rates can be difficult. How do you know if someone saw your advertisement in a magazine and then went shopping? How can you optimize your advertisement if you can’t track its performance?

Because every interaction is tracked in digital advertising, it is simple. You can see how many people see your ad and what actions they take right away.

The majority of online advertising platforms include some level of reporting, which you can use to fine-tune your ad targeting, copy, and design.

Discover digital marketing

