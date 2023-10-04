You may be considering radio ads. But remember just how much they annoy you. You want to hear some classic hits but have some aggravating voice telling you to buy car insurance. Traditional marketing methods are going out the window. This is because they are annoying and don’t have the same reach as digital marketing. Its modern counterpart, conversely, is incredibly effective, not to mention far cheaper!

People use the internet far more than they do radios and televisions. It’s time for your business to forget about obsolete marketing methods and take your business to the top.

Here is why digital marketing eclipses its outdated adversary:

There is far greater customer interaction

Traditional marketing makes it near-impossible to engage with your audience. Its call-to-action inevitably leads to internet engagement. Conversely, the best SEO services in Melbourne make it easy for brands to connect with their audience. This is done through emails, instant messengers and social media comments.

What’s more, it is much easier to connect with your audience through questions or video, meaning your brand is far more present. And, of course, a present brand is one that creates customer loyalty. This is because you can readily engage with your audience and resolve any issues if they arise!

You can easily measure success

Traditional methods make it incredibly difficult to measure success. This is because it comes in the form of billboards, brochures, newspapers, pamphlets etc. Conversely, digital marketing makes measurement instantaneous.

You can easily view bounce and conversion rates, page visitors and more. Such tools make analysing your efforts a breeze. And why is this such a good thing? Because you can easily see what is working well and what can use adjustment.

You can target different audiences

Traditional advertising typically only reaches a specific location or target demographic. This is the case even if your business goes beyond these locations. Conversely, digital marketing allows you to specify your campaigns to reach various audiences.

This ensures that each campaign can be altered to find the right audience. Traditional marketing, however, only reaches a restrictive audience, and one that may not even pick up on the advertising in the first place!

It’s far cheaper

Digital marketing produces a much greater ROI than traditional advertising. Print costs are outrageously high (not to mention environmentally-unsuitable!). You then have to spend money on distribution. What’s more, newspaper and television advertising is super expensive without the promise of great results.

Digital marketing, conversely, is markedly cheaper. Furthermore, its ability to reach a wider audience means you can receive a far greater ROI than expensive, obsolete methods.

It can be shared like that

When was the last time you gave a pamphlet to a mate? “Hey, check out this awesome pamphlet this guy gave me – it’s selling something!” No, this doesn’t happen. But the right digital content is oh so shareable. You have a powerful tool at your disposal. When done correctly, just one piece of quality content can be enough to propel your brand to the industry heights.

Your customers can choose to engage

The only way to avoid those mid-footy goal ads is by muting the telly. Conversely, digital marketing provides your customers the choice to engage or not. This means they can comment, like or share your content if they really like it, something which is great for exposure.