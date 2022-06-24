A mutual fund is an investment option provided by fund houses that selects top-performing stocks, bonds, and other assets from various sectors and consolidates them into a single portfolio. It is a security combination in which the fund manager determines the amount of exposure to equity or debt, depending on the type of fund.

Types and Categories of Mutual Funds

Mutual funds are allocated to asset classes differently, and their equity vs debt exposure varies.

As per SEBI guidelines on Categorization and Rationalisation of schemes issued in October 2017, mutual fund schemes are categorised as –

Equity Schemes

Debt Schemes

Hybrid Schemes

Solution Oriented Schemes- For retirement and children

Other Schemes-Index Funds & ETFs and Fund of Funds

However, there are sub-types of mutual funds within these main categories, which are described below:

Equity Schemes:

A fund that invests primarily in equities and equity-related securities is known as an equity scheme.

Long-term growth is anticipated, while short-term volatility is also possible.

Investors with a higher risk appetite and a longer investing horizon might consider this option.

The primary goal of an equity fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. Equity funds may specialise in a particular market sector or invest in a certain investment style, such as value or growth companies.

There are several sub-categories of mutual funds under equity schemes, as described below:

Large-Cap Funds: Large-cap funds are mutual funds that invest in shares of firms with the highest market capitalization, which are normally ranked 1st to 100th by SEBI and at least 80% investment is in large cap stocks.

Debt Schemes:

Debt funds, in comparison to equity funds, invest primarily in debt instruments and other secure securities such as corporate bonds and government bonds. Debt and fixed-income instruments account for at least 65% of the entire investment.

The sub-categories of debt schemes are as follows-

Liquid Funds: These mutual funds invest in short-term instruments with a 91-day maturity. Compared to a savings bank account or a fixed deposit, liquid funds give better yields.

Hybrid Schemes:

To balance risk, hybrid schemes invest in both equity and debt funds. The goal is to invest in equities to generate profits while also managing debt. They invest in both equities and debt to achieve a ‘balance’ between growth, income, and risks..

The subcategories are as follows-

Monthly Income Funds: Such mutual funds invest mostly in debt funds and just around 20% in equity funds in order to provide consistent returns on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.

Solution Oriented & Other Schemes:

The solution oriented mutual funds are sub categorised as follows:-

Retirement Fund: Lock-in for a minimum of 5 years or until retirement age, whichever is earlier.

Other Schemes:

The other schemes of mutual funds are sub categorised as follows:-