It is likely that you have eaten grapes if you are a fruit lover. The reason for their popularity may be their plump, juicy, and natural sweetness. Additionally, they can be used in savory as well as sweet dishes. What varieties of grapes can you find in the store? Let’s find out.

Grape varieties

1. Champagne Grapes

Known as one of the tastiest and sweetest grapes, Champagne grapes are produced from June to September. It is safe to give grapes to kids without worrying about choking hazards since they are crunchy and tender. Contrary to popular belief, these grapes are not used to make wine or champagne but are a nutritious raw snack.

2. Concord Grapes

You’ve probably tasted Concord grapes before if you’ve ever had pure grape juice. Its flavor is bright and crisp, and its color is bluish-purple. Concord, Massachusetts developed the grapes in the late 1840s. During August and September, they bloom, and their seeds and skin are easy to peel. Concord grapes can be enjoyed by anyone who enjoys grapes.

3. Cotton Candy Grapes

Their white color and similar taste to cotton candy give them the name Cotton Candy grapes. Central California is the only place that can grow them because of the hot climate that makes them so sweet. Blooming time for them is between August and September. You’ll be hooked on them once you try it; it tastes just like cotton candy.

4. Crimson Seedless Grapes

Crimson Seedless grape is actually a simple “red” grape. It has been around since the late 1980s and they are extremely juicy and sweet. Their skin is usually a pale red color with occasional green streaks, and their texture is rather firm. Their harvest season is from August to November because they grow in California and bloom a little later than many other grape varieties.

5. Fry Muscadine Grapes

Normally cultivated only in Georgia, Fried Muscadine grapes are picked in September. In comparison to a cherry tomato, they are about the size of cherry tomatoes when ripe. They start out golden-brown in color and turn a lovely yellow when ripe. Muscadine grapes were born in 1970. Their crisp texture makes them a satisfying bite.

6. Gewürztraminer Grapes

This grape’s season gives it a dusty red skin with an almost translucent flesh inside. These grapes can be found throughout the world from July to September.

You can eat them raw or cook them into white wine, when they almost turn clear. Gewürztraminer grapes have a very pleasant, fruity taste, similar to that of stone fruits.

How to Pick the Best Ones

To make sure you get the best-tasting grapes, pay attention to a few specific characteristics before you place any container of grapes in your grocery cart. Choosing plump, consistent-colored grapes with green stems is essential. Refrigerate the grapes immediately after they are purchased. A container with good circulation will keep them fresh for up to 10 days. Alternatively, they can be frozen for a refreshing treat.

Here’s a secret! Several grape varieties taste exactly like Popsicles when frozen, but are much healthier. Additionally, they make an excellent substitute for ice because they don’t dilute your drink. If you are looking for some ideas for Christmas hampers Malta, you can include them in your hampers by packing them when fresh. This is sure to win you hostess points!