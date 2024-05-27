Dian Parkinson was a former model and actress who appeared on The Price Is Right for 18 years. She also starred in several television series and game shows. She was born on November 30, 1944, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She was a former beauty pageant winner and first runner-up in the 1965 Miss USA contest. Her life path number is 5.

Early Life and Career

Dian Parkinson started her career as a beauty queen. She won the Miss District of Columbia USA title in 1965 and competed as Diana Batts in the Miss USA 1965 pageant, where she placed fourth runner-up. She then represented the United States in the international Miss World 1965 contest, and was first runner-up to Lesley Langley of the United Kingdom.

Parkinson traveled during 1965 with the Bob Hope USO Show, including performances in Vietnam during late December 1965, and also served as Queen of the 1965 Bob Hope Desert Classic golf tournament. She also appeared as a guest star on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Vega$.

The Price Is Right

Parkinson’s most famous role was as a model on the US television game show The Price Is Right. She joined the show in 1975 and stayed until 1993. Her 18-year tenure on the show was among the longest of any of the models, tied for third with Holly Hallstrom, and third only to Rachel Reynolds and Janice Pennington.

Parkinson left the show in 1993, supposedly to “pursue other interests”, as host Bob Barker announced during her final taping, which aired on June 18, 1993. However, in 1994, Parkinson filed a lawsuit against Barker for sexual harassment, claiming a three-year sexual relationship was extorted by threats of firing from The Price Is Right. Barker denied the allegations and the suit was withdrawn in April 1995, with Parkinson claiming it was too costly and had taken a toll on her health.

Playboy and Other Ventures

Parkinson posed for Playboy magazine twice, in December 1991 and May 1993. She also featured exclusively in a Playboy photo magazine entitled Playboy Presents, Dian Parkinson. In addition, she released a video titled Playboy Celebrity Centerfold: Dian Parkinson.

Parkinson was also the official spokesperson for the home exercise equipment machine EZ Krunch. She also made a guest appearance on the animated talk show Space Ghost: Coast to Coast.

Personal Life and Death Rumors

Parkinson married Robert C. Gardener in 1967, but they had no children. She was also rumored to have dated photographer Bert Stern.

In 2022, there were obituary pictures and “rest in peace” messages insinuating that Dian Parkinson had passed away. However, there has been no official report or information with regards to the actress and model being sick or even dying. Therefore, the rumors of her death are false and unconfirmed.

According to Time Fores, Parkinson is still alive and well as of April 2023. Her net worth is estimated to be over $1 million.

Conclusion

Dian Parkinson is a former model and actress who rose to fame as a beauty queen and a game show model. She has faced some controversies and challenges in her life, but she has also achieved success and recognition. She is not dead as some rumors suggest, but rather living a private life away from the spotlight.