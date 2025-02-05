Who is Andariel?

Andariel, also known as the Maiden of Anguish, is one of the end-game bosses in Diablo 4, appearing in her Tormented form. Facing this formidable enemy is both terrifying and exhilarating. Andariel first appeared in Diablo 2 as Duriel’s sister and became an iconic figure in the series. She also played a major role in Diablo 4’s Act 4, where Elias used the witch Taissa as a vessel to summon her.

While defeating Andariel in Act 4 is relatively straightforward, Tormented Andariel presents a significantly greater challenge. In this guide, we will cover how to find and summon Andariel, the resources needed to initiate the battle, and the best strategies to defeat her. Additionally, we will explore the Diablo 4 Andariel lvl 60 encounter, ensuring you are fully prepared.

Tormented Andariel Location

Tormented Andariel can be found in Hanged Man’s Hall, located east of the Tarsarak waypoint in Kehjistan. The entrance to this dungeon is easy to spot—look for dark twisted vines and a red glow coming from within. The area has a sinister feel, and you may hear eerie sounds as you approach.

Before heading in, make sure you are well-prepared. Andariel is a tough boss, so bring enough potions and resistance buffs to survive her deadly attacks. If possible, team up with other players to make the fight easier.

How to Summon Andariel in Diablo 4

To summon Tormented Andariel, you need specific materials, which can be obtained by defeating two powerful bosses: The Beast in Ice and Lord Zir.

Required Items:

2x Pincushioned Doll – Drops from The Beast in Ice (Glacial Fissure dungeon). To summon The Beast in Ice , you need 12x Distilled Fear .

– Drops from (Glacial Fissure dungeon). 2x Sandscorched Shackles – Drops from Lord Zir (The Darkened Way). To summon Lord Zir , you need 12x Exquisite Blood .

– Drops from (The Darkened Way).

Transmutation of Summoning Materials:

If you are missing some materials, you can craft them using the transmutation system. Here’s what you need:

Transmute Sandscorched Shackles:

5x Khazra Horn

9x Exquisite Blood

4x Coiling Ward

15x Veiled Crystal

Transmute Pincushioned Doll:

5x Khazra Horn

9x Distilled Fear

4x Abstruse Sigil

15x Veiled Crystal

Be sure to stock up on these materials, as they are consumed each time you summon Andariel. Gathering them in advance will save you time and ensure you’re ready for the fight.

How to Defeat Andariel in Diablo 4

Tormented Andariel is one of the toughest end-game bosses, requiring careful positioning, strategy, and teamwork. Here are the key mechanics and strategies to defeat her:

Phase Mechanics:

At 80%, 50%, and 20% health , Andariel disappears and summons totems that must be destroyed to bring her back into the fight.

, Andariel disappears and summons that must be destroyed to bring her back into the fight. The faster you eliminate these totems, the less downtime and damage you take.

Rotating Fire Beams:

Throughout the battle, rotating fire beams will appear in the arena, dealing massive damage.

will appear in the arena, dealing massive damage. Always position yourself carefully and keep moving to avoid them.

Venomous AoE Attacks:

Andariel uses poison-based area-of-effect (AoE) attacks , which can quickly overwhelm unprepared players.

, which can quickly overwhelm unprepared players. Equip elixirs that boost resistance to poison and fire for added survivability.

Team Coordination:

Having a balanced team (damage dealers, a tank, and support) will increase your chances of survival.

(damage dealers, a tank, and support) will increase your chances of survival. Communication is essential to avoid mechanics and revive teammates when needed.

Battle Strategy

To successfully defeat Tormented Andariel, follow these steps:

Phase One (100% – 80% HP):

Focus on dodging Poison Blow and Blowing Circles while dealing continuous damage.

and while dealing continuous damage. Avoid standing in AoE poison zones to minimize health loss.

Phase Two (80% HP):

Andariel disappears and summons three statues .

. Destroy these statues as fast as possible to reduce her power when she returns.

Phase Three (50% HP):

Andariel expands her attack pool, summoning more fire beams and poison clouds .

. At this point, timing dodges and positioning yourself well are crucial.

Final Phase (20% HP):

Andariel becomes enraged , attacking faster and more aggressively.

, attacking faster and more aggressively. Stay focused, use all available defensive abilities, and deal maximum damage.

This strategy is somewhat similar to Duriel’s boss fight, requiring a balance of dodging and attacking to succeed.

Conclusion

Defeating Tormented Andariel is a highly challenging task that requires precise mechanics, strategy, and patience. This battle is one of the toughest PvE encounters in Diablo 4, demanding multiple attempts and team coordination. If you don’t have the time to grind summoning materials or struggle with the fight mechanics, buying Diablo 4 Boosting services may be the easiest solution, and MmonsteR offers a wide range of services. However, this guide will help you complete the fight by understanding Andariel’s mechanics, preparing the right gear, and using the best strategies to counter her deadly attacks.