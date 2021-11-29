Diabetes is a common metabolic disease faced by the majority of the human population across the world and is characterized by a high level of sugar in the blood. Hormone insulin secreted from pancreatic gland cells regulates your blood sugar levels. During diabetes, either your body cells can’t produce enough insulin or effectively use the insulin already present.

In the USA, around 30.2 million people aged above 18 years are suffering from diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic health condition which if left undiagnosed and uncontrolled may damage your nerves, arteries, kidneys, eyes and other body organs lead to some serious complications like stroke and heart attack.

Types Of Diabetes

Diabetes is broadly divided into the following categories:

Type 1 Diabetes

It is an autoimmune disease and occurs when your immune system destroys the pancreatic cells that make the insulin which then regulates your blood sugar levels. Due to this, the body fails to produce enough insulin.

Type 2 Diabetes

This is the most common form of diabetes where your body becomes resistant to insulin. In this type of diabetes, though your body can still produce insulin, it can’t respond to insulin in the way it used to do once.

Gestational Diabetes

This form of diabetes occurs in some women during pregnancy where due to the production of insulin blocking hormones by the placenta cells, your body becomes resistant to insulin leading to the buildup of sugar in your blood.

Symptoms Of Diabetes

Although each type of diabetes has its own unique symptoms that may vary among individuals, some of the common symptoms of diabetes are:

Excessive thirst

Increased appetite

Unexplained weight loss

Increased frequency of urination

Excessive sweating

Blurred vision

Fatigue and weakness

Injury or sores that take time in healing

Factors Leading To Diabetes

Just like symptoms, different diabetes forms have different causes behind them. Some of the common risk factors associated with diabetes are:

Excessive weight

Family history of the disease

Age above 45 years

Physical inactivity

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Belong to an ancestry of African American, Hispanic or Asian American.

Complications Of Diabetes

Following are some complications associated with diabetes:

Heart diseases

Stroke

Heart attack

Retinopathy

Neuropathy

Nephropathy

Vision loss

Infection or sores in the foot

Bacterial and fungal skin infection

Dementia

Stress

Depression

Treatment Of Diabetes

Though diabetes can’t be reversed or cured completely, its progression can be slowed down by timely diagnosis and treatment. Based on the type of diabetes, doctors prescribe the treatment for managing it.

Treating Type 1 Diabetes

Insulin treatment is an effective way to control type 1 diabetes. This treatment method replaces the insulin hormone which your pancreatic cells doesn’t produce normally. Based on the time taken to start working and till what time they will remain effective, the following are the four most common types of insulin used:

Rapid Acting Insulin– It starts working within 15 minutes and remains effective for 3 to 4 hours.

Short-Acting Insulin– This type of insulin starts to work within 30 minutes and its effect lasts for 6 to 8 hours.

Intermediate Acting Insulin– This insulin starts to show its effect within 1 to 2 hours and remains effective till 12 to 18 hours.

Long-Acting Insulin – It starts working within a few hours after being injected and works for 24 hours or longer.

Treating Type 2 Diabetes

To effectively manage your type 2 diabetes, doctors often prescribe a few lifestyle modifications along with medications.

Lifestyle Modifications

Following lifestyle changes will help in controlling your type 2 diabetes:

Having a healthy diet including food rich in fibre and healthy carbohydrates like vegetables, fruits and whole grains to manage normal blood sugar levels.

Don’t overload your plate at once. Divide your meal into small meals.

Cutting the intake of sugary food items and beverages.

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Keep a check on blood sugar level

Treat other risk factors associated with diabetes like high blood pressure and body cholesterol

To manage weight and improve blood circulation, get involved in at least 30 minutes daily without for 5 times a week.

Medications

In some cases, lifestyle changes aren’t enough to control type 2 diabetes. In such cases, doctors prescribe some medications that may help in reducing the symptoms of type 2 diabetes. Some of the commonly prescribed medicines are:

Metformin

This is treated as the first line of treatment for type 2 diabetes by most doctors. Metformin helps in lowering your blood sugar level by improving the way your body responds to insulin.

Sulfonylureas

These oral medicines help your body in making more insulin.

Thiazolidinediones

This medication increases the sensitivity of your body towards insulin.

DPP-4 Inhibitors

These medicines work by increasing the production of insulin by the pancreatic cells.

