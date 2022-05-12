Bitcoin Bonanza is a revolutionary digital currency that has opened new paths for digital transactions. It showed that people can invest, make money or earn from selling these intangible forms of money. Therefore, today we will learn a few important facts and figures regarding bitcoin.

Few bitcoins are not recoverable

As per crypto analytics, about 20 percent of the bitcoin is stored in wallets that are completely inaccessible. As per the precise calculation, the amount hits 3.76 million.

Now multiple reasons are behind this. Some say that the creator of bitcoin Nakamoto has kept that confined to himself. While some of the bitcoin owners died without letting others know about their holdings. Also, you may even lose the key.Remember the bitcoin keys are like the Pin that you get from the bank to access your account. Now once the password is lost you won’t be able to get that back or here you don’t have the option of using any alternative password as well. Apart from those rumors, their people lost their wallets as well.

668 million transactions in bitcoin

Bitcoin came to light in the year 2009 and since then about 668 million transactions took place on the network. But yes, the transaction amount has highly increased in the last two years.

The first bitcoin mirage took place in 2019

Brock Pierce, one of the well-known personalities, was the first person to take the bitcoin mortgage in the year 2019. He paid about 3 million bitcoins to purchase a chapel located in Amsterdam. Recently the US government has declared that they would take the bitcoin payment as mortgage fees.

2140 is the last bitcoin mined year

So far only 21 million bitcoins have been generated. Talking about the mined bitcoin then only 18.8 has been done till now. Butyes, few of them are lost in between. As per the mining process of the bitcoin the mine gets halved after 4 years. By now about 90 percent of the bitcoins are in the market and it will take more than twenty years to bring 2.2 million bitcoins into the market.

The first commercial Bitcoin exchange was a pizza buy

In the year 2010, a customer paid about 10,000 bitcoins for purchasing a pizza priced dollar 41. Now if you compare the price to date you will find that it is equivalent to 500 million dollars. Indeed, this story is the most fascinating so far. As that day has marked history so now each year it is celebrated as the bitcoin day for pizza every year.

About 1 lakh bitcoin millionaires in the market

Honestly, it is quite difficult to calculate how many bitcoin millionaires are there in the market. Well, that is because the wallets are independent and the bitcoin price keeps on fluctuating. At times prices fluctuate so abruptly that it becomes completely difficult to track the price movement. As per the data obtained regarding the bit pin at present, there are about 98,180 accounts and the market holds a 1-million-dollar value of bitcoin.

Statistical data regarding bitcoin

As per the report generated in March 2022, about 81 million users are there in the market using bitcoin. When we compared it to last year, a hike of 72 percent can be seen. Therefore, in comparison to 2018, an increase of 237 percent can be seen.

It has been validated that about 2,70,000 transactions take place on a daily basis. As per the report of 2021, approximately 106 million people in the whole world are familiar with cryptocurrencies.

By the year 2025, as per the financial analysis, the blockchain network in the whole world will increase by dollars 39. 17 billion dollars.

In the USA about 29 percent of the overall Millennial parents have authority over cryptocurrency.

In the last year, about 51 percent of Americans have owned Cryptocurrency. And about 29 percent of the people in the United States declared that they don’t understand the working process of cryptocurrency.

Final say

Thus, these are some of the important facts and figures regarding bitcoin. It really is a head turner.