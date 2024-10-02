Are you confused about the range of mixer grinders available on the market? You are not alone. There are so many brands in the market with numerous models and features that you might be confused, but we are here to help you.

Let us explore the most important aspects to look at while choosing the right mixer grinder for your kitchen so that you can make the right decision that meets your needs.

9 Key Factors to Consider While Choosing a Mixer Grinder

Choosing the perfect mixer grinder is not an easy task. Therefore below are some of the essential factors:

Types of Mixer Grinder

It is crucial to understand the different mixer grinder models available in the market first.

Traditional Mixer Grinders

These are the most common types found in Indian households. Small and portable, they are suitable for grinding small portions of the ingredients and are built for regular use.

Mixer Grinders with Juicers

These are basically extensions of the traditional models and come with an added juicer attachment. Ideal for those who prefer preparing fresh juices in addition to grinding and blending.

Stand Mixers

Commonly used in restaurants and bakeries, stand mixers are large appliances used to mix large portions of food. They are useful for activities that involve a lot of stirring, such as kneading bread dough or beating cream but are not used frequently in most home kitchens.

Wet Grinders

These are meant for wet grinding and are used in South Indian cooking to prepare the batter for dishes such as idli and dosa. They employ granite stones and are very effective for these specific functions where there is a need to grind wet ingredients.

Wattage

Wattage is one of the most important aspects of a mixer grinder, and it needs to be considered when finding the perfect kitchen match. The wattage of a mixer grinder defines its power, and for home use, a wattage of between 500 and 750 watts is sufficient.

A higher wattage guarantees the processing of hard ingredients, such as whole spices, pulses, and grains, more effectively and in the shortest time possible. However, do not forget that more watts also mean more sound, so it is important to find the right balance between power and noise.

Speed

Apart from wattage, the speed of the mixer grinder that is expressed in rotations per minute (RPM) also has a significant part to play. The RPM shows how many times the blades turn in a minute, where a higher RPM means faster grinding speed. For normal use in the kitchen, the RPM should be between 18000 and 23000. A low RPM is appropriate for juicing, while a high RPM is appropriate for grinding hard ingredients.

Number of Jars

The number of jars that come with the mixer grinder is also an important factor that should not be overlooked. Almost all the mixer grinders on the market are equipped with at least two to three jars of different capacities. Every jar has its uses—small jars are useful for grinding spices and preparing chutneys, while large jars are suitable for blending or making juice.

Having more jars in the mixer grinder increases the functionality of the appliance when used. The best jars to use are those that are made of stainless steel since they are strong and can last for a long time. Furthermore, jars with clear lids enable one to observe the grinding or blending process without the need to open the jars frequently.

Blades

Blades are the most crucial part of any mixer grinder since they are responsible for the performance of the appliance. While selecting the mixer grinder, it is always advisable to select the one that has stainless steel blades, which are more durable and rust-resistant.

Motor Quality

The motor of a mixer grinder is the heart of the appliance, and getting your hands on a good motor can be a game changer. Copper motors are usually preferred over aluminium motors because they are more robust and can handle more rigorous grinding applications. For those who are planning to use their mixer grinder to grind more hard ingredients or for a longer time, then it is suggested that you choose a mixer grinder with a copper motor, which is comparably durable and more efficient.

Safety Features

Safety is the top priority when you look for a kitchen appliance, and this goes the same while choosing the perfect mixer grinder for your kitchen. Below are some key safety factors you should look for in a mixer grinder:

A mixer grinder with a shockproof body will help avoid electrical risks; thus, you are safe in case of power fluctuations or defects.

With the overprotection feature, the appliance switches off on its own if it detects an overload or high voltage to prevent the motor from being burnt.

An anti-skid base is essential in a mixer grinder in order to prevent the appliance from moving around during operation, especially when grinding at higher speeds.

Warranty

A wide range of mixer grinders are available with a warranty of 1 or 2 years; however, it is important for you to consider what is included in the warranty before you purchase the mixer grinder. Most mixer grinders have a warranty of 1 to 2 years, but it is crucial to know what is covered under warranty. However, manufacturers are responsible for the mixer grinder’s motor and manufacturing defect but not for any damage caused by the user’s improper handling.

Maintenance

It is very important to maintain your mixer grinder properly in order to increase its life span. Wash your blades and jars after each use. Clean them properly so that no food remnants should be left on them. It is also important to periodically inspect the equipment for signs of wear and tear and replace parts such as blades when necessary.

Conclusion

When choosing the right mixer grinder for your kitchen, there are several factors that you need to consider. Some of these include nose levels, warranty, speed settings, and many more. However, it is recommended that you take your time and look for the various models on the market so that you can select the most appropriate one for your kitchen.