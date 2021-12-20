Homebuyers today look for more than just an affordable house; they also take traditional Vastu and astrology principles into account when designing their new home.

The ‘Vastu Shastra’ or ‘Science of Architecture’ is a traditional Indian system of architecture. It is regarded as a branch of Astrology’s third stream, known as ‘Sanghita’ or ‘Collection.’ Vastu Shastra is concerned with space, time, and architecture, while Astrology is concerned with time, and combining the two arts can cause a significant influence on human life. In India, Vastu Shastra is thought to significantly impact people’s behavior and success in various aspects of their lives.

As a result, designing your home according to Vastu guidelines is regarded as one of the most powerful ways of channeling this energy. They place a high value on directions based on the Panchabhautik theory of astrology and the twelve zodiac signs associated with it.

The following list shows astrological planets and their ideal directions.

Ruling Planet and Their Directions:

Sun – East Moon – North-West Mercury – North Venus – South-East Mars – South Rahu – South-West Jupiter – North-East Saturn – West

Room Directions:

East – Living room, Bathroom (but no toilet) West – Children’s bedroom, Storeroom, Study room North – Living room (sitting room), Safe South – Kitchen, Storeroom North-East – Worship, Living Room North-West – Guest Room, Bathroom, Grain Storage South-East – Kitchen South-West – Master Bedroom, Heavy Storage

According to the principles of Vastu astrology, the placement of various parts of your home in accordance with these important directions has a significant impact on the personal and overall development of your family. The placement of rooms in your home may change depending on your sun sign. You might want to seek the advice of a professional online astrologer or Vastu expert who can examine your signs and advise you on the ideal directions.

This is determined by your Sun Sign, the influence of the ruling planet, and the directional force exerted by your home’s Vastu. However, here are some general guidelines to help you harness positive energy in a specific space or room.

Ideally, these should be considered when building your home, but you can always make changes and renovate as needed. Some common Vastu tips for the rooms in your house.

Vastu Tips for Living Room:

Have a living area that faces the front.

The owner should be facing east or north.

Other members can sit next to or across from the owner.

Place the main entrance in the north area.

Having flooring on a lower level helps to give your family a good sense of security.

Vastu Tips for Bedroom:

The bedroom door should be able to swing open at least 90 degrees.

Make sure you have enough room to move around and avoid clutter.

As you sleep, make sure your head is pointing south.

Sleeping near any sharp corners is not a good idea.

Vastu Tips for Kitchen:

The ideal direction for a kitchen is south-east.

Colors such as blue, red, green, and yellow promote health.

Exhaust and gas lines should be routed to the south-east corner.

The refrigerator and other electrical appliances should be stored in the southern corner.

These are some of the general guidelines recommended by ‘Vastu Shastra’ for any home. However, for the peace and prosperity of your home, it is always recommended that you consult a reputable astrologer and seek guidance specific to your home and family.

If you want to consult an astrologer but don’t know where to start, you’re in luck because there are numerous astrology app and websites where you can consult with live online astrologers. Many of these reliable platforms allow users to communicate with astrologers directly over the phone. So, call or chat with astrologer to get advice on all your Vastu and astrology needs.