Private Astronomical Evening Safari and Dinner under the Starry Sky

With this one-of-a-kind private safari, you can enjoy the best of the Desert Safari Dubai in peace and quiet, away from the crowds of tourists. You will go to the desert in a vintage 1950s Land Rover. At sunset, the desert will come to life: it will be easier to spot wildlife, and high-tech night binoculars will help you find animals that only come out at night. An expert guide will help you look through professional telescopes to see the wonders of the night sky. Here, you can enjoy a delicious traditional three-course dinner and, if you want, try smoking the traditional, fragrant shisha pipe.

With this experience, you can drive around the Dubai Desert in a genuine Land Rover from the 1950s, just like the first British explorers did more than 60 years ago. You will go to the Dubai Desert’s most private spots, far from where most tourists go and where you can enjoy nature and wildlife at their best. It is home to 50 species of exotic plants, 120 birds, and 43 species of mammals and reptiles protected by law. The safari will take you to a private refuge in the desert that belongs to a local royal family. There, you can relax and do things like ride camels, get henna tattoos, smoke shisha, and play with falcons. Finally, you can enjoy a delicious dinner under the stars, cheered by the Bedouins’ music and songs. This is the best choice for travelers who care about the environment and ethics.

The Best Overnight Dubai Desert Safaris

If you want to feel all the magic of the Luxury Dubai Desert Safari, you must spend a night under the stars. Your guide will pick you up in a 4×4 Land Cruiser, and the trip from Dubai to the Lahbab Desert will take 1 hour. Here, you can have a thrilling Dune Bashing experience as the Land Cruiser goes up and down the sand dunes. At Al Khayma, a Bedouin-style camp, you can have traditional coffee with dates and sweets, ride a camel around the camp, and then relax by smoking shisha or getting a henna tattoo while watching the sun go down over the Dubai Desert. In the evening, belly dancers will move to the beat of the Bedouins while you eat buffet dinner of grilled meat and vegetables. Before sleeping, you can sip some good traditional tea around the fire and look up at the stars.

Remember to wake up early the following day (the guides will usually tell you what time) so you don’t miss the sun rising over the dunes. You’ll return to Dubai after breakfast, ready for a new adventure. It’s a one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime experience that’s perfect for people who want to feel the magic of the desert away from the crowds. This is the only way to eat and sleep in an old Arab house that is part of a reserve owned by a local royal family. This gives you a more personal experience and lets you thoroughly enjoy the desert’s silence, wonder, and magical starry nights. During the day, you can ride around in a genuine Land Rover from the 1950s, look for wildlife, and explore the wildest parts of the Dubai Desert.

Dubai Desert Safari Best Deals

Dubai has a lot to see, and sometimes tickets can be expensive. But there is a simple and effective way to save up to 60%: tourist cards give you free access to many of Dubai’s best sights. You can get the Dubai Desert Safari with BBQ Dinner with either the Planet Adventure All-Inclusive Card or the Dubai Unlimited Attractions Pass (but also include other iconic attractions, such as visiting the Burj Khalifa or the Dubai Aquarium).

What to wear in a Desert Safari in Dubai?

Whether you want to dress like a real desert explorer, in traditional Arab clothes, or in a cool and comfortable T-shirt, when you go to Dubai Desert Safari Group, it is necessary (for your comfort and health) to follow these tips on how to dress and what to pack:

Wear clothes that are loose and comfortable. Here, unlike other places in the Emirates, you will mostly be with other tourists, so a nice top or t-shirt can do.

The sun in the desert can be extreme. There are also shirts and T-shirts made just for places like this that are very breathable and protect against UV rays.

Shorts or cotton pants are an excellent choice for boys, while girls can wear cotton or linen pants or those wide pants with an ethnic look.

The best way to be more comfortable is to wear sandals that won’t fill up with sand. But the place you’re going is suitable for any shoes.

Only bring the things you need. There isn’t much room in a 4×4, so don’t bring big bags.

Don’t wear too much jewelry or makeup. In the heat and sweat of the desert, creams and makeup can melt and irritate the skin.

Don’t forget to put on a hat, sunglasses, and sunblock! In the Dubai Desert, the sun can be extreme.

Things to Know About Your Dubai Desert Safari