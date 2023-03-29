What it was?

Who you received it from?

Where you received it?

And how you felt about it?

Sample Answer

One thing that I received for free that stands out in my mind was a concert ticket. I received it from a friend who was unable to attend the concert herself and didn’t want the ticket to go to waste.

The concert was for a popular indie band and was held at a local music venue. I received the ticket from my friend on the day of the concert and went to the venue alone.

At first, I felt a bit awkward about going to the concert alone, but once the band started playing, I got caught up in the energy of the crowd and enjoyed the music immensely. It was a great experience, and I was grateful for the opportunity to see the band live, especially for free.

Follow-up question 1: Do you often receive gifts or things for free? Answer: Not really. I think it’s pretty rare to receive things for free, especially big-ticket items like concert tickets. I don’t expect people to give me things for free, but when it does happen, I’m always grateful.

Follow-up question 2: Have you ever given something away for free? Answer: Yes, I have. I think it’s important to give back to others when you can, and sometimes that means giving away something that you no longer need or want. I’ve given away clothes, books, and other items that I thought someone else might enjoy or benefit from.

Follow-up question 3: What is your opinion about free samples? Answer: I think free samples can be a great way to try out new products without committing to buying them. It’s also a good marketing strategy for companies to get their products in the hands of potential customers. However, I think it’s important to be mindful of waste and not take more samples than you need or will use.

Sample Answer 2

One thing I received for free that was really memorable for me was a book. I received it from a friend who had just finished reading it and thought I would enjoy it too.

The book was a classic novel that I had heard of but had never read before. It was in great condition, with no markings or creases on the pages, and had a beautiful cover design.

I received the book at a coffee shop where my friend and I often met up. She had it in her bag and gave it to me as a surprise, saying that she had just finished reading it and thought I might like it.

I felt really touched by the gesture and was excited to dive into the book. I ended up reading it in just a few days and was really glad that my friend had recommended it to me. It was a great story that transported me to a different time and place and left me feeling inspired.

Follow-up question 1: What other types of books do you enjoy reading? Answer: I enjoy reading a wide variety of books, but I’m particularly drawn to memoirs and biographies. I love learning about people’s life stories and the challenges they’ve faced and overcome. I also enjoy historical fiction and non-fiction books that teach me something new about the world.

Follow-up question 2: Have you ever given away books as gifts? Answer: Yes, I have. I think books can make great gifts because they can be so personal and meaningful. I like to give books that I’ve enjoyed and think the recipient will also enjoy or books that have had a special significance in my life. It’s a small way to share something that has brought me joy or inspiration.

Follow-up question 3: Do you think it’s important to support local bookstores? Answer: Yes, I do. I think local bookstores are an important part of our communities, and they provide a space for people to discover new books and connect with other book lovers. Plus, buying from local bookstores helps support small businesses and keeps money in the local economy.