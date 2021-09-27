Today it has been 15 years since Death Note was first premiered, and it has turned out to be one of the most successful anime so far. The remarkable part is that the anime is based on the Manga series referred to as Death Note and Tsugumi Ohba. The illustration by Takeshi Obata Death Note Season 2 falls under the category of drama, horror, crime, and thriller. Full of mystery, Death Note comes with an unpredictable storyline for hooking the eyes to the screen.

Highlight on what happened so far in the Anime Death Note Season 2

The story is based on the story of a simple High School student named Light Yagami. He is the most intelligent in his school one day. He receives a notebook that is referred to as Death Note, and it belongs to Ryuk, who is a shinigami at that point.

Light decides to bring justice to the world, and he wants to do so by killing any criminal that he knows. It happens that the police and the government become suspicious regarding his deeds, and then they appoint the genius investigator to find out his true identity. The remarkable part is that the anime has 37 episodes. In this, the characters fight to their best level, and finally, the one with the wisdom wins. So what is going to happen with the Death Note season 2?

The Manga chapters have already ended with the same. According to the February 2020 update, the major idea behind Death Note is writer Tsugumi Ohba. He had released the 87 pages on the special Manga referred to as Death Note special One-Shot. The release was in 2020. In addition to that, the Manga also receives positive reviews from the readers. Fans also wish for season 2. But there are no vivid updates regarding it getting released.

The significance of Death Note

Some fans believe that Death Note Season 2 will be a storyline signifying light as Shinigami, who would be responsible for misusing his power, and he does that by dropping the Death Note in the human world. He is responsible for making the human take the role of Kira and following the orders of Light for killing anyone that gives instructions to kill. When is it going to be the Death Note season 2 release date, there has been no official announcement so far regarding when it is going to release.

However, certain updates suggest that there will be season 2. If you have already gone through season 1, you must have remembered how hard it was for us to get an idea regarding the trauma and the plot twist that would come upon us. According to recent updates, most Anime based on Manga always play a massive role when it comes to the storyline.

The possible plot of Death Note 2

Death Note 2 writers and illustrators to date haven’t confirmed plot details here. Further detail is also unknown until we get the final announcement. The fans, however, guess that season 2 will be the Death Note special One-Shot adoption. In that case, we can expect that it will be an entirely new plot as well as the antagonist for season 2. When it comes to the first adaptation following the story of Light Yagami, it can be said that the second season will also be showing something regarding Shinigami Ryuk becoming bored with this world. The material referred to as “season 2 Death Note: special One-Shot” witnesses the return of Ryuk to the human world.

Final words

Overall, it can be said that Death Note 2 will be a highly engaging story. Right after the release, fans will be wishing to watch the episodes to satiate their entertainment needs.