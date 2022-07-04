Google’s algorithm goes through several updates and takes into account new factors that impact search results. This, in turn, also propels SEO professionals to adapt to new dynamics of search engine optimization. Oftentimes, the changes in the algorithm are subtle.

Instead of believing the word of mouth, businesses have to be aware of new SEO trends that can improve their ranking. Businesses that are familiar with modern-day SEO practices have the best shot to avoid misconceptions and myths around SEO.

Oftentimes, it just takes one redundant SEO practice or failure to deploy an SEO initiative that tanks the site’s ranking on Google’s SERPs. Keeping that in mind, let’s take look at the most severe SEO myths businesses should avoid at all costs.

The Days of SEO Long Gone

One of the most dangerous myths around SEO is that it no longer applies to startups and entities. In fact, SEO continues to evolve and set new standards in place for businesses to maintain their site and improve ranking.

So, make sure to reject the notion that algorithms no longer are critical to the ranking of business sites and SEO practices no longer apply. In 2022, the most effective SEO practices allow businesses to increase site visibility and gain more traffic.

There is No Need to be Cautious

Typically, small businesses overlook the changing requirements of SEO practices and fall into the rabbit hole of myths and misconceptions around the field. In a digital age, businesses have to be more cautious and prepared to roll out SEO ranking campaigns for their site.

Similarly, don’t get blindfolded by generalized SEO purposes and techniques. Since SEO is an integral aspect of today’s digital marketing, it makes all the more difference to cut out myths and misconceptions to ensure the long-term success of your business site.

SEO Means Getting to the Top of the SERPs

Since there have been significant SEO changes in the last few years, you cannot always attain and retain the #1 spot on the search engine results page. The goal of businesses should never be to hit the top spot. Instead, focus on getting more traffic and engagement through the business site.

Besides, the #1 SERP spot does not guarantee successful conversions and engagement. In fact, businesses have to be proactive and focus on the most useful content to drive engagement and traffic.

SEO Completely Revolves Around Keywords

Contrary to naïve misconception, SEO practices don’t boil down to keywords. Of course, researching and integrating keywords on the site is one of the hallmark practices of SEO. But it should not define the entirety of your search engine optimization strategy.

When it comes to SERPs, businesses that solely focus on the density of keywords on their web pages fail to achieve better results. Sure, it is a great practice to include the most relevant keywords in blog posts and articles. But the key is to understand that keywords should never be the focal point of your SEO strategy. In this case, it is best to hire the best digital agency in your area to help you with SEO.

Mobile Optimization is Not Necessary

It has become normal to come across business sites that are not optimized for mobile at all. In fact, businesses that deem mobile optimization overrated can suffer serious consequences on the search engine results pages. Statistically, more than 65% of people in the US browse the internet via mobile. It means mobile optimization is crucial to online search.

Without a mobile-optimized business site, businesses risk offering a lackluster user experience that leads to a significant loss of traffic. For instance, Mobilegeddon, the mobile compliance and search algorithm penalizes business sites that are not optimized for mobile users and render poor and unfriendly user experience.

There is Nothing Wrong with Un-optimized Images

Business sites often tank in ranking due to un-optimized images. In fact, you’d be surprised how many businesses believe that it is not a serious concern to have un-optimized images on the site. Most businesses often fail to understand that optimized images render a heightened user experience.

Understand that images act as building blocks and improve the site’s visual experience for users. Businesses should also understand that search engines don’t view images like users in the online space do. Technically, search engines are more than capable to identify images that have a suitable meta description, ALT tags, descriptive titles, and captions.

Web Design Comes Before SEO

One of the mistakes businesses often make is prioritizing web design over SEO. As much as web design is integral to your site, your priority should always be SEO. Even when you have standard website design and curated content, Google still indexes your site. But without web and mobile-optimized practices, Google won’t rank your site higher in the SERPs.

Businesses often confuse their site’s user experience with navigational parameters. Similarly, don’t believe in the myth that your landing page will automatically secure traffic based on attractive design. Top ranking is never assured – it takes an effective implementation of SEO practices to get ahead of the competition.

Final Thoughts

The last thing businesses should do is adopt a do-it-all mindset. For instance, if you run a small business, you cannot spend most of your time to perform a wide range of SEO activities. It is vital to realize and recognize that SEO practices change all the time.

If you decide to undertake all SEO responsibilities, there is a good chance you will miss out on some opportunities. Ideally, businesses should seek out the expertise of an experienced and professional SEO. In hindsight, business owners should opt for an SEO expert who is aware of the current SEO practices and can help them put in place a robust SEO strategy.

If you want to reshape and transform your SEO practices, spend some time and effort to cut out redundant SEO practices that can have a negative impact on your business. Of course, it can be tricky to choose the best digital agency in your area, so do some research before choosing one. Partnering with top-rated SEO company near you with help fulfill your specific SEO business needs to render successful short-term and long-term results.

