We’ve all had those days when we’re running late but still want to look fabulous. Whether it’s a spontaneous brunch with friends, presentation at work or an impromptu date, having a few cute and easy hairstyle ideas up your sleeve can save you time and ensure you look gorgeous. So, here are some quick and stylish hairstyles that are perfect for those last-minute moments.

Easy and Quick Hairstyle for Women

Side Flat Twist

Straight hair looks effortlessly gorgeous and can be easily transformed into multiple hair styles. So, to create this easy hairstyle firstly grab Vega Go-Glam Hair Straightener featuring unique Rainbow Titanium Plates that delivers smooth and shiny hair while offering even heat distribution. Its 3 Heat Settings (Blue-180°C, Green-200°C and Red-220°C) with 3 LED Indicator Lights offer the ease to style any type of hair with utmost convenience. Additionally, the lilac color makes it a must-have in your vanity.

Now, let’s have a look to create this last-minute hairstyle with ease:

Step #1 Once you are done with straightening your hair using Vega Hair Straightener, you will get straight locks that looks beautiful. Now, decide on the side where you want your twists to be. Use Vega Tail Comb to make a neat side parting. This hair comb is made with cellulose acetate which does not cause static and also helpful to create styles without hurting the scalp, thanks to its smooth rounded teeth

Step #2 Start by taking a small section from the front near the parting and begin the first twist. Twist it down to the ends and secure with bobby pins

Step #3 Move on to the next section of hair and repeat the twisting process. Repeat this process to make three twists evenly spaced and aligned with each other on one side of the parting

Step #4 You can accessorize the twists with decorative hairpins or beads for a touch of elegance. That’s it. This hairstyle pairs beautifully with both traditional and western attire.

Half Hair Bun

Creating a half hair bun is a stylish and good way to keep your hair off your face while maintaining a chic look. The best part it is that it is super easy to achieve using Vega LitStyle L1 Hair Straightener Brush with the DuoCare of Keratin and Argan Oil infused ceramic coated bristles for shine, care, and even heat distribution. It gives long-lasting naturally straight hair in minutes. This hair straightening brush has ionic technology that retains hair moisture, leaving them shiny and smooth. With 5 heat temperature settings (120°C to 230°C) to straighten all hair types, it remembers your last used heat temperature settings because of the amazing Smart Memory Function feature. Moreover, Anti-scald and Thermo-protect Technology distributes heat evenly preventing overheating and ensuring the protection of the scalp and hair.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to achieve this cute and quick hairstyle:

Step #1 Begin with quickly straightening your hair using hair straightening brush by Vega

Step #3 Using your fingers or a comb, gather the top section of your hair into a high ponytail

Step #3 Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun. Secure it by wrapping it around the base and pinning it in place with bobby pins or stylish bun clips

Step #4 Leave a few hair strands from the front to create a messy look. Voila, you’re done. For a casual and chic complete look, opt for a flowy maxi dress or elegant midi dress.

Twist and Tuck Ponytail

To amp up this hairstyle, firstly add soft curls to the end of your hair with Vega Ease Curl Hair Curler (25mm Barrel) which is great for quickly achieving different type of curls at home. It has a ceramic coated barrel to offer even heat distribution and fast results. Ensure to not wrap your hair too tight around the clamp because soft curls are the ultimate goal. Finish off by running your fingers smoothly through the hair for soft curls

Then, follow the steps below:

Step #1 Do middle parting and take a small section of hair from the front. Start braiding this section of hair and secure it with a runner band. Create a fuller and more voluminous look by gently pulling the middle of each braid

Step #2 Now, take the upper section of your hair to make a high ponytail using a tight runner band. Leave rest of the hair down the shoulder

Step #3 Then, create a gap or a hole in the middle of the front braided plate and carefully flip back the braided plate. Pull the high ponytail from the gap created between the braided plate

Step #4 This will make it appear as the ponytail is coming from the middle of the braid

Key Takeaways

These cute hairstyle ideas can be created in a few minutes and ensure you’re always ready to look your best even when you are running short of time. Whether you’re preparing for an unexpected event or just want to glam things up, these easy hair styles make you look effortlessly fabulous hair.