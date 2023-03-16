The CEO of Ark Capital Management and very well crypto whale Cathie Wood has long been a passionate advocate for bitcoin. As they observed in a recent study on technological innovations where they discuss the bull argument for the Bitcoin blockchain, Wood and her colleagues at Ark are still upbeat about the prospects of the most significant online currency on the planet regardless of the recent decline in its value.

The rise in long-term investment is one of the main reasons boosting the bitcoin price. At the end of 2022, long-term investors had 71% of the entire quantity of bitcoin that was still in circulation, according to Ark, which defined long-term as 155 days. This demonstrates that investors are less inclined to sell bitcoin in reaction to short-term price volatility and instead concentrate on the currency’s long-term possibilities.

The Bitcoin Bull Case: Understanding the Cryptocurrency Frenzy

Notwithstanding the enthusiasm of industry titans like ARK and Cathie Wood, investing in the market for digital assets is not something that should be done lightly. Investors must be aware of the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading since big potential rewards come with a comparable amount of risk.

It is advised only to invest money that you can handle losing to reduce loss.

Also, conducting thorough due diligence is essential when deciding which initiatives to invest in.

Consider the project’s business model and real-world applications while evaluating investment options. Choose initiatives that provide practical answers to current issues rather than just following trends without offering substantial advantages.

Meta Masters Guild Creates Magic:

The unique approach to blockchain gaming taken by the Meta Masters Guild has already raised upwards of $3.18 million in its presale. This Ethereum-based system compensates users for playing their favourite games, giving them complete control of all assets. It has a society metaverse platform, and a design optimised for genuine gamers. If this novel idea succeeds in achieving its objectives, it has tremendous potential to impact mobile gaming positively.

In Q3 2021, Meta Masers Guild and its multilateral development Gamearound plan to release the first MMG game, Meta Kart Racers. The intense action game will be playable in solo adventure mode and simultaneous player and player matches for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Players will have the option to use their MEMAG to purchase premium upgrades or to make an attempt at obtaining distinctive NFT characters.

The presale for Meta Masters Guild has grown significantly over the last few days, with some 24-hour intervals bringing in more than $100K. Check out the official website and use any Wallet Connect or MetaMask wallet to acquire MEMAG and share this success using ETH or USDT.

Advancement of Fitness: Battle Out

With its cutting-edge Web3 and M2E (start moving) technologies, Fight Out is assisting in the evolution of the fitness sector. This innovative strategy was developed to combat the high attrition rate of traditional gyms, where over 50% of new members leave within six months, primarily for lack of motivation, personalisation, and a feeling of belonging.

Fight Out is developing an original, all-inclusive method for people to track their fitness development, get rewards, and foster community. This consists of a personalised NFT avatar that shows the user’s statistics, REPS tokens as incentives for exercising at home or a gym, and tailored training schedules. Users may obtain discounts on app memberships and fitness facilities by exchanging these tokens; they can also use them to pay for supplements, athletic equipment, or clothing.

C+Charge (CCHG): Fueling the Revolution in Electric Vehicles

The cryptocurrency industry is about to be shocked by a new blockchain-based payment scheme and search app for chargers for electric cars. The goal of C+Charge is to address the challenges experienced by owners of electric vehicles, such as high costs, restricted access to supercharger infrastructure, and unclear payment terms.

C+Charge’s intelligent contracts allow direct payment from cryptocurrency wallets and quick and easy access to charging points without additional costs or wait periods. A low-cost alternative to conventional ways is provided by the app’s public database of charging stations, which is backed by secure blockchain technology and provides real-time information.

Conclusion :

If you’re interested in investing in the cryptocurrency market, now can be a fantastic moment to do so. You can benefit from the bull case for Bitcoin and reap the benefits of the investment opportunities for the altcoins mentioned above. A new generation of fitness, gaming, and EV solutions are being developed by blockchain initiatives thanks to the growth of Bitcoin, NFTs, and other Web3 innovations, making it simpler than ever to participate in the future of financial and decentralised communities.