Crypto trading is very popular in India. There are plenty of platforms that accept clients from this region. Traders Union experts do constant research on those websites, putting together the best one. Below you will find a list of the most popular cryptocurrencies exchanges that work with Indian crypto traders.

Binance

You can hardly find a cryptocurrency enthusiast who has never heard about this trading platform. Binance offers hundreds of tokens and competitive trading commissions. Inside, you can find a couple of trading platforms that allow both newcomers and professional traders to start their trading journey.

Apart from trading facilities, Binane offers its Academy, where you can learn more about blockchain itself, financial market trading, and other useful features. Moreover, there are plenty of investment opportunities there. Binance offers its own blockchain and a couple of proprietary tokens.

Huobi Global

This is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges with a broad range of assets and other useful features. This crypto exchange India offers a sophisticated trading app, allowing you to do deep market research and place various types of orders.

Kraken

This is another popular cryptocurrency exchange in India that offers great services, including an educational program. Like Binance, Kraken educates its customers, providing a large library of various materials that you will find useful whatever type of cryptocurrency user you are.

Bitfinex

This customizable cryptocurrency platform offers deep market liquidity and access to a plethora of tokens. The exchange is available for Indian traders with no restrictions. Here you can find both popular coins and even some exotic tokens. The average fee is 0.1% there, which makes this platform one of the most attractive for Indian traders.

How to Find the Best Platform for Cryptocurrency Trading

Before putting the full stop, we would like to share some criteria that may help our readers to find the best crypto exchanges. They are below:

1. Reputation. While most exchanges are not regulated by any authorities, the best way to filter them is to find out more about their reputation. If most traders think that particular exchange is trustworthy, you can deal with it. Otherwise, your tokens are at risk.

2. Safety. Cryptocurrency exchanges should use cutting-edge security technologies to provide safe services to their customers.

3. Comfortable platforms.

4. Low commissions.

5. Additional investment services.

6. Market analysis features.

7. Educational program.

Even with all the above mentioned, a cryptocurrency exchange is worth trying.