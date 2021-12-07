Considering the complexity of the criminal justice system, the role played by a defense attorney is that of a protector, guide, and confidant of a defendant. Criminal defense attorneys fall into two groups – the ones that are appointed by the government and the private attorneys that are paid by the defendant.

While some criminal defendants can afford the costs of appointing an attorney, for those who can’t, the court assigns a counsel who works on behalf of the defendant. The attorneys appointed by the court are public defenders who receive a salary from the government. They are also called panel attorneys.

If you’re working with a New Jersey criminal defense attorney, wouldn’t you like to know their winning strategies? Keep reading to know more.

Criminal Defense Techniques

Incorrect Identity

One of the biggest sources of mistaken accusations is the inappropriate identification of witnesses. Such a case occurs when the description of a person turns out to be similar to a criminal or when an eyewitness guesses that a person committed a crime due to some specific reason or that the person is trying to hide for the crime they committed.

Hardship or prompt danger

There are instances when a person is forced to commit a crime just because he thinks he is at a high risk of harm. In these cases, the actions of the person who commits the crime are not considered a crime due to the fact that they were done under duress.

Accident

The majority of the crimes in the Penal Code of California include intentional offenses where the person committing the crime purposefully does it. The criminal defense attorney may prove the act to be accidental without any kind of criminal intent. However, there should be a consequential defense against the charge, although that may be a first-degree murder charge.

Entrapment

What is entrapment? When a law-bound citizen of a country commits a crime due to coercion, intimidation, or when the law is enforced too harshly on someone and he is forced to violate the law. Entrapment is a defense strategy that is raised by a trustworthy lawyer in court for drug-related crimes, child pornography, and prostitution.

Accused has an alibi

The accused can’t be proved guilty of any offenses if his criminal defense attorney proves that he was somewhere else when the crime took place. This is proof enough of the fact that the accused could not have committed the crime.

Misconduct of police

It is sad enough to note that there are several law enforcement officials who behave in an inappropriate manner while investigating. These police officers try to cover up their crime during the investigation or they may suspect someone as guilty and indulge in misconduct to make the case stronger. Police misconduct includes improperly planting evidence, forcing suspects and witnesses, and embellishing facts in the court.

So, now that you know the different strategies of criminal lawyers to build a case, you can hire someone you trust to expect a fruitful result.