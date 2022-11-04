We talked with Aleksandr Suchkov from Stergo Media – a leading SEO, PPC, and SMM company that helps clients create better digital marketing strategies and formulate powerful advertising plans.

With a team of 14, Stergo Media helps clients from all over the world. The agency has 7+ years of experience and is known internationally for its proprietary algorithm called NDWBW – no dollar will be wasted, an algorithm that optimizes ad campaigns for maximum cost-effectiveness.

They successfully put together strategies and plans even for the biggest corporations and the most complex situations. In this interview, Aleksandr Suchkov shares some details about digital marketing and the role of creativity in it, which we believe is necessary reading material for any budding entrepreneur.

How can a business ensure that potential customers love its ad campaigns?

Breaking outdated templates is important when running ads for products or services aimed at the millennials and Gen Z. Stergo Media clarifies further that one of the ways to outshine your competitors is to build ad campaigns that break away from the conventional graphics, communication, copy, and the onboarding process typically known as the norm in your niche or industry.

How do ad campaigns work? Is there a minimum budget to allocate for success?

Ad campaigns give you a rough estimate of the reach/results to expect when you input the budget, demographics, regions, interests, etc. of your target audience. They give you this estimate before you add your text, graphics, etc.

Different types of ads have different calls to action and incidentally, different potential reaches. As such, there is no minimum or ideal budget. Just start small with let’s say $50-100 a week then slowly scale from there, optimizing your campaign and learning from the stats.

So, the budget is all that matters? What about the graphics, copy, etc?

As ad campaigns will deliver the results and reach promised based solely on the budget, does it mean there’s no scope for creativity? Wrong. More creative ad campaigns build better ad recall, brand loyalty, and brand advocacy. This content is also more memorable and sharable – in other words, highly social.

At Stergo Media, we often utilize this, when time permits. Banking on something current, funny, or sensitive can do wonders for your brand – but something that’s creative, thought-provoking, and innovative always works better in digital campaigns.

Between funny and formal, creative is the perfect middle ground. It helps people see your business as a humanized entity, while also not disregarding it as too casual, informal.

How can someone run better social media ad campaigns?

You first need some branding on your social media channels. A good number of posts, a respectable amount of followers/likes, etc. This helps potential customers trust your brand when they check out your pages through an ad campaign.

I always recommend people improve their social media presence. Just get an initial follower base to learn from, analyze.

This will help you run many creative ad campaigns such as polls, reactions, lead capturing, etc.