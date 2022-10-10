One of the biggest problems when picking out your aquarium fish is choosing the appropriate fit for your tank. Walking into a big fish store and being surrounded by all the beautiful and cool fish can be pretty intimidating, especially when you are a beginner. I recommend doing your research at home before you go to fish store, and that’s what this article is all about!

If you’re newbie, you’ll find loads of helpful info here too. We were covering all the basics you need to know.

Caring For a Freshwater Fish

Your freshwater aquarium is a sealed off ecosystem that needs careful maintenance to make sure that the environment is healthy for the inhabitants.

The Nitrogen Cycle

When you are setting up a freshwater aquarium, it’s necessary that you cycle the tank before you put fish in it. Your aquarium filter encloses mechanical and biological elements, and some have a chemically toxic element too.

The Nitrogen Cycle, as it’s called, can take up to six weeks to kick in properly, and is without question very crucial for a safe, healthy tank.

Aquarium Maintenance

Once your tank is set up, you have to keep it clean and well-maintained.

Ensure that your heater is working correctly by monitoring the water temperature, as well as checking the water chemistry after a few days. The levels of ammonia and nitrite should always remain zero, and nitrate levels should be no more than 20 ppm. It’s dangerous for its inhabitants if you don’t keep all these in mind.

Use an aquarium magnet to clean algae from the glass, remove dead leaves, and trim plants as needed. Clean the filter system and replace the sealed unit every month.

Must have Coolest Fishes

So, let’s get into the list of our favorite coolest freshwater aquarium fish that an aquarist would love to have in their collection.

GloFish Danio

GloFish danios are just about the happiest freshwater fishes that you can have in your aquarium. These stunning little fishes make the ideal starter fish for an eye-catching specialty aquarium.

These captive-bred danios are obtainable in super-bright red, green, orange, blue, and purple. The colors are completely organic and produced through genetics, rather than artificial dyes, so the color does not fade away.

The GloFish Danio is omnivorous, flourishing on a staple diet of tropical flake and frozen, meaty foods. Keep these serene fishes in small schools in species-only tanks or with other non-aggressive companions.

Maximum Size 2.5 inches Life expectancy 3 to 4 years Water Temperature 64 to 75 Fahrenheit Care Level Easy

Golden Wonder Killifish

Golden Wonder Killifish are intrinsic to the brackish and freshwater streams, marshes, and ponds of Africa, and their name, Killy, is taken from the Dutch for ditch. These carnivorous fishes are radiantly colored with blue to yellow body coloring augmented by brilliant orange stripes and spots. Killifish are easy to look after and are tolerant of a wide range of water conditions.

Maximum Size 4 inches Life expectancy 3 to 4 years Water Temperature 72 to 75 Fahrenheit Care Level Easy

American Flagfish

The fish is named for the American flag, having discontinuous red and creamy green stripes running horizontally across its body and iridescent scales that are indicative of the stars on the flag.

American Flagfishes grow well in community tanks and even in small outdoor ponds, have a preference of dense planting and cover provided by floating plants. These elegant fish with their patriotic coloring feed on a diet of live foods, including white worms, brine shrimp, frozen meaty foods, and tropical flakes.

Maximum Size 2.5 inches Life expectancy 2 to 3 years Water Temperature 66 to 72 Fahrenheit Care Level Easy

Bristlenose Plecostomus

The Bristlenose Plecostomus is a peaceful freshwater catfish that makes a peculiar addition to any large community tank. These fish come in a diversity of colors and patterns, including black and albino. These omnivorous fish are not eaters, deriving much of the nutrition they need from algae and by searching scraps from the substrate. That said, you must supplement that diet with flake foods and algae wafers.

Maximum Size 5 inches Life expectancy 5 years Water Temperature 74 to 79 Fahrenheit Care Level Easy

Powder Blue Dwarf Gourami

Powder Blue Dwarf Gouramis are a color modified form of the regular Dwarf Gourami. These peaceful fishes make an excellent addition to a community tank, preferring lots of plantation and they are extremely easy to look after.

These fish eat a mixture of algae-based foods, plus meaty proteins such as frozen or freeze-dried bloodworms, brine shrimp, and tubifex.

Maximum Size 3.5 inches Life expectancy 4 to 6 years Water Temperature 72 to 78 Fahrenheit Care Level Easy

We hope you liked the list of our favorite cool freshwater fishes. Most of the fish species that we included in our list are appropriate for beginners and many make a great addition to a peaceful community tanks.