Once you feel you have made a lot in Bitcoins and want to sell out, you must know some easy and convenient ways to turn your Bitcoin into hard cash. Maybe it is enough for you to live a life of comfort with the amount you have made. So now, here is how you can do it and enjoy the rest of your life in comfort and glory.

Factors To Consider When You Want Bitcoins To Cash

When you want to make your Bitcoins into cash, you first have to consider a few points that might make things simpler and easier for you. They are:

Which method do you prefer – the cheaper or, the easier method?

Where do you want your money deposited – in your bank or PayPal

The time that you can wait for receiving the cash

The currency that you would prefer your cash in

Answering these questions to yourself will pave the way for the good cash you want from your Bitcoins.

Transferring Bitcoins To Your Personal Bank Account – Why You Should Do It?

Many people invest in Bitcoins because they believe that Bitcoins will soon replace the fiat currencies in different lands as it is already legal. But this is still a speculative theory. But since that is a faraway dream, the reality says that very few business houses and people accept Bitcoins, so the need may arise for you to convert it into cash via your bank. This is how you can buy things with Bitcoins now.

There is also another common reason people would like to convert it into cash. The fear of loss due to its volatility and instability in the market is why many would like to convert it. This will protect you against the loss that you might have to face.

Methods Of Transferring Bitcoins To A Bank Account

There are several methods of selling Bitcoins. Now for a look at them:

Selling Bitcoins In A Cryptocurrency Exchange

There are many cryptocurrencies exchange the most famous of which is Coinbase. There you can easily sell your Bitcoins and exchange them for normal cash that will be transferred to your bank account. With cheats roaming freely in the market, you have to be extra careful. To make sure you are not cheated take out the money from the same bank where it is deposited. It is a time-consuming process, but it is safe and secure also. This time varies from country to country.

Bitcoin ATMs

In conventional ATMs, you can take out or deposit a currency, but you have to sell or withdraw your Bitcoins with fiat money in the Bitcoin ATMs. But here you have to pay a 7-12% big transaction fee. Another drawback is that you can deal with small amounts only because of the limits of ATMs.

Bitcoin Debit Cards

You can visit many websites that will help you sell your Bitcoins in exchange for a normal debit card to buy things. Those debit cards that have VISA or Mastercard written on them are only applicable allows you to do your shopping using both offline and online methods. You can also take them out from ATMs where they are accepted.

Peer-To-Peer Transaction

In this method, you transfer the amount to another peer and get the cash required. Choosing your own payment mode is your choice. It could either be transferred to your bank account with proper ID proof or it could be deposited as cash into your account that you can withdraw.

Conclusion

There are several other methods of selling Bitcoins for cash. You can also sell it within the family or in the friend circle, and this is very simple and easy. You can also sell it directly to another person face-to-face by meeting somewhere and getting it done online. With so many means and methods, you can now easily exchange your Bitcoins for cash whenever you feel like it. So go ahead with it.