If you’re an investor who wants to immigrate to the U.S., you will want to compare investment immigration options. The two programs that stand out most are the EB-1C and EB-5 visas. However, the EB-5 may be a better option.

Learning more about your investment immigration options is the best way to make the right decision in your situation. As an investor, you’ll want to consider all aspects of these options first.

What to Know About the EB-1C Visa

For those managers or executives abroad, the EB-1C is an option for obtaining permanent residency in the U.S. The processing time is fairly speedy here, but the drawback is that you must be working for a company that can transfer you to a corporate location in America.

With the EB-1C, this investment immigration option does tend to have more affordable fees. Qualifying may present a problem, though, since investors are expected to have some level of involvement in the business that they are transferred to when immigrating to the U.S. They must also have basic English language skills and have at least one year of management experience in an associated foreign business with that experience being recent – within the past three years of applying for the visa.

Why the EB-5 Visa Is Better

The EB-5 Visa provides a conditional green card structure to eligible investors. This structure allows you to become a permanent resident after two years. While the processing time for an EB-5 visa is a bit longer and the required investment is large, it’s still one of the best ways for investors to immigrate to the U.S.

The investment requirement for this visa is set at a minimum of $800,000 for regional center projects. You may also make a direct investment of $1,050,000 if you would rather have full control over your funds. The one thing that may give immigrants keen on investments a moment to pause is that the EB-5 does have a far more extensive paperwork process. It certainly is more complex, however, it does not require a sponsor.

Additionally, you get to have a more passive role as an investor if you are part of regional center projects. This may be an appealing option for some, though perhaps the biggest draw for many foreign investors wishing to become U.S. citizens is that English is not mandatory. You also don’t need prior management experience to get the EB-5 visa.

Both types of investment immigration options allow you to receive a return on your investment. There is no specific time frame required for those who want to retrieve invested funds under the EB-1C visa. For EB-5 visa holders, most typically find a return on investment after roughly five years.

The Most Important Consideration for Investment Immigration Visas

No matter which of these investment immigration options fits you best, it is imperative that you understand that immigration policies can change at any time. New protocols, requirements, forms, and fees may be imposed, and trying to keep abreast of them all is complex on your own.