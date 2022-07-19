Fresh air is something that every business owner should invest in regardless of the size of their organization. However, it is impossible to invite fresh air without attracting insects and debris if you do not have covered windows. This is why you need to install a fly screen. A fly screen will cover an open window or door to keep insects out and allow fresh air to flow into your business premises. A fly screen protects your property from debris, dirt, and small birds. Here is what to consider when looking for commercial fly screens.

Material Type. As a beginner, you may think that all fly screens are similar. However, there are many different varieties, each with its unique benefits. The material is the primary differentiator that determines several elements, from the mesh size to the durability. The various fly screen material include

· Stainless Steel

· Solar

· Pet Screen

· PVC coated Fiberglass

· Aluminum

2. Weave. This refers to the number of strands in a square inch that created the spaces within the fly screen. The tighter the weave, the less likely an insect will get through your open door or window. However, a tight weave may block your outside view. So, ensure you check your options before purchasing a fly screen.

Color. Fly screens come in different colors to suit your taste. You can get a fly screen in almost any frame color, from the standard colors to interpon powder coating charts. You can also choose a clear anodize and an attractive woodgrain finish. Style. Everyone is unique, and we all choose different things in life. Fly screens are available in different styles. However, the three primary styles include;

· Retractable Fly Screens. Also known as the roller screen doors, the retractable screens are a roll of mesh within a housing. The screen provides complete protection from insects. The mesh unrolls and extends as you pull the screen along the top and bottom tracks. You can fit these screens horizontally or vertically to match your room’s design.

· Pleated Fly Screens. These screens work like an accordion or concertina. This means the pleats will fold and stack onto each other once retracted. Pleated fly screens have less tension than retractable screens since they do not require a spring-loaded tube. So, they need little muscle strength to open and close.

· Hinged Fly Screens. These screens will fit onto your door’s side using a hinged framework. They use a similar opening mechanism as shutters. Hinged screens are cost-effective and provide complete protection from insects. You can fit them over any UPVC, timber, or metal casement.

· Sliding. A sliding insect screen is mounted on tracks. So, you can easily slide it along the tracks that run parallel to your window or door.

When choosing a fly screen, consider your preference, climate, and location. Most stores will install the commercial fly screen for you if you do not have the skills to do it. You can also purchase do-it-yourself options. So, you can now feel confident purchasing commercial fly screens for your business to prevent unwanted insects and dirt.