What is Hello Kitty? – Hello Kitty Coloring Pages

Hello Kitty is a cute and lovable character from Japan. Since her creation, she has become an icon of Japanese culture. She lives with her parents, twin sister Mimmy, and a pet cat named Dear Daniel. Her friends include Melody, Cathy, Sally, Lulu, Molly, and George (who are more on the back burner).

Hello Kitty has a love for baking and inventing new recipes. Her hobbies include cooking, baking cakes and cookies, gardening, fashion designing, and collecting cute things.

Hello Kitty is a fantastic brand that was born in the year of 1974. The owner/makers of Hello Kitty are Sanrio Co., LTD out of Tokyo, Japan. In the year 1977, Hello Kitty was first introduced onto the market in Japan.

Hello Kitty Coloring Pages

The creator of Hello Kitty is Yuko Shimizu. Only a few years later, Sanrio Co., LTD could not keep up with the production of Hello Kitty because she became so popular!

The release of the first movie based on Hello Kitty was released by Icon Productions for Sony Pictures Entertainment Company and J. Simpson in the year 2000. The movie was titled “Kitty Karaoke”.

You can also watch some of the many TV shows based on Hello Kitty like Hello Kitty’s Furry Tale Theater, Hello Kitty and Friends, and The Adventures of Hello Kitty & Friends.

Hello Kitty is a very popular brand today, one that people all over the world enjoy. With over fifty-thousand products now available, Hello Kitty is one of the top three character brands in the world.

There are many reasons why Hello Kitty is so popular: her design, her personality, and her universal appeal are some factors that make her a favorite for people of all ages.

There are tons of Hello Kitty coloring pages to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that you like.

What is Shopkins? – Shopkins Coloring Pages

Shopkins is a toy line of small, colorfully designed plastic grocery store items that are sold in sealed “mystery” boxes. The products were first produced by the Australian toy company Moose Toys in 2014.

The Shopkins characters are based on everyday supermarket objects such as fruits, vegetables, and baked goods. Each character has a unique name and personality; for example, Strawberry Sue is always friendly and never gets upset.

Shopkins Coloring Pages

Here are some of the famous Shopkins characters you can find:

Shopkins Season 1 (2014) collections include Peppa-Mint, Cathy Carrot, Slick Lickin’ (later renamed as Shoppie D’Lightning), Cheeky Chocolate (renamed as Shoppie D’Luxe), and Strawberry Sue.

Shopkins Season 2 (2015) collections include Kooky Cookie, Apple Blossom, Lippy Lips, Minty Mango, Bubblegum Betty, and Popcorn Penny.

Shopkins Season 3 (2016) collections include Orange Owen, Glittering Gemma, Mystic Melissa, Royal Raj, Sporty Spice, and DJ Candy.

Shopkins Season 4 (2017) collections include Peachy Pitta, Bollywood Babe, Lilliana Lilypad, Mystic Marina, Shopkins Chef, and Shoppie Sparkle.

As of October 2017, there are over 1,500 different Shopkins characters.

There are plenty of Shopkins coloring pages to choose from, so your child is sure to find their favorites.

What is Spongebob? – Spongebob Coloring Pages

Spongebob Squarepants is a cartoon character who first appeared on TV in 1999. Spongebob is a sea sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea. He lives under the sea with his snail Gary, starfish Patrick Star, Mr. Krabs, Squidward Tentacles, and Sandy Cheeks.

His biggest dream is to become the manager of the Krusty Krab – a fast food restaurant. The series is known for its comical underwater setting, strange creatures, and slapstick humor.

There are lots of interesting Spongebob coloring pages to choose from.

Spongebob Coloring Pages

Spongebob is an older cartoon, but it’s still a favorite among kids and adults alike. His lighthearted personality and silly antics are guaranteed to put a smile on your face when you see them all colored in!

Conclusion:

