Cokube has been serving as the operator of a rapid application framework to offer industry-specific solutions. Besides, it is focused on the creation of robust platforms with complete customization to meet specific business goals.

Founded: 2011

Status: Private

Employees: 65

Latest Deal Type: Angel

Latest Deal Amount: $1.01M

Investors: 6

Cokube General Overview

Cokube, as a company, has a framework that uses cognitive computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. In this way, Cokube offers database abstraction, process abstraction, and the user. It also considers the user interface and maintenance abstraction, and data aggregation. The overall network of Cokube enables SMEs and enterprises to avail enterprise mobility on the go and standardized systems.

Cokube Contact Information

Website: www.cokube.com

Ownership Status: Privately Held (backing)

Financing Status: Angel-Backed

Primary Industry: Software Development Applications

Other Industries: Other Software

Primary Office:

KRB Towers, 16, Hitech City Road

Laxmi Cyber City, Whitefields, HITEC City

Hyderabad, Telangana 500081

India

+91 091004

A highlight on Cokube Valuation & Funding

Deal Type: Angel (individual)

Date: 29-Aug-2018

Amount: $1.01M

Status: Completed

Stage: Generating Revenue

A highlight on the Cokube Executive Team

Rama Krishna Kuppa: Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Anasuya Akilla: Co-Founder

A highlight on the Cokube Investors