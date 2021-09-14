Cokube has been serving as the operator of a rapid application framework to offer industry-specific solutions. Besides, it is focused on the creation of robust platforms with complete customization to meet specific business goals.
- Founded: 2011
- Status: Private
- Employees: 65
- Latest Deal Type: Angel
- Latest Deal Amount: $1.01M
- Investors: 6
Cokube General Overview
Cokube, as a company, has a framework that uses cognitive computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. In this way, Cokube offers database abstraction, process abstraction, and the user. It also considers the user interface and maintenance abstraction, and data aggregation. The overall network of Cokube enables SMEs and enterprises to avail enterprise mobility on the go and standardized systems.
Cokube Contact Information
Website: www.cokube.com
Ownership Status: Privately Held (backing)
Financing Status: Angel-Backed
Primary Industry: Software Development Applications
Other Industries: Other Software
Primary Office:
KRB Towers, 16, Hitech City Road
Laxmi Cyber City, Whitefields, HITEC City
Hyderabad, Telangana 500081
India
+91 091004
A highlight on Cokube Valuation & Funding
- Deal Type: Angel (individual)
- Date: 29-Aug-2018
- Amount: $1.01M
- Status: Completed
- Stage: Generating Revenue
A highlight on the Cokube Executive Team
- Rama Krishna Kuppa: Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
- Anasuya Akilla: Co-Founder
A highlight on the Cokube Investors
|Investor Name
|Investor Type
|Anilkumar Narsingrao
|Angel (individual)
|Mitesh Majithia
|Angel (individual)
|Naveen Harjani
|Angel (individual)
|Paras Parekh
|Angel (individual)
|Raj Basu
|Angel (individual)
