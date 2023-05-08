Cloud techasia24.in is a website that claims to provide important updates on daily basis about cloud solutions and technology. The site covers topics such as cryptocurrency, stock buybacks, business transformation, digital innovation, green banking, augmented reality, web service business, and video conferencing alternatives. The site is run by AMan Kumar, who posts articles regularly on the site.

The site has a simple and clean design, with a blue and white color scheme. The site has a logo that consists of the words “Cloud Solution” in blue and a cloud icon in white. The site has a menu bar that links to the home page, categories, contact us, and privacy policy pages. The site also has a search box that allows users to find articles by keywords.

The site’s content is informative and relevant to the cloud solution and technology niche. The articles are well-written and structured, with headings, subheadings, bullet points, images, and references. The articles provide useful tips, insights, and facts about various topics related to cloud solutions and technology. The articles also have social media buttons that allow users to share them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

The site’s drawbacks are that it does not have an about us page that introduces the site’s mission, vision, and team. The site also does not have a comment section that allows users to interact with the author and other readers. The site’s contact us page only has a form that requires users to fill in their name, email address, subject, and message. The site does not provide any other contact information such as phone number, address, or social media accounts.

Overall, cloud techasia24.in is a decent website that provides valuable information about cloud solutions and technology. The site has a good design and content quality, but it could improve its credibility and engagement by adding an about us page, a comment section, and more contact details.