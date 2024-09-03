For seniors, changes in behavior can be a strong indicator that something is wrong. For some, this may mean they should schedule a doctor’s visit to see what is going wrong and whether it may be dementia, especially if they have a family history. Some of the signs that a person may be starting to suffer from dementia include the following.

Memory Loss

One of the first symptoms of dementia that many people notice is memory loss. This isn’t just being a little forgetful. It’s distrustful to daily life and can include asking the same questions repeatedly, forgetting important events, needing to rely on memory aids like reminder notes, or having to have more help from family members.

Issues Following Plans

Seniors may have issues creating or following plans. They may end up having a lot of trouble following recipes they’ve made many times before or start to have financial issues, like forgetting to pay bills. It’s possible they’ll have more trouble concentrating and may take longer to do things that they used to do with ease.

Having Trouble Speaking

Everyone forgets a word now or then, but someone with dementia might start forgetting words more frequently or use the wrong word to get their message across. They might have trouble following or participating in a conversation or might start repeating themselves. This is more than just having trouble finding the right word occasionally, and it might show as more trouble being able to speak with others.

Misplacing Items More Frequently

Everyone misplaced funds once in a while. However, if someone is suffering from dementia, they may do this more often. They may also have trouble retracing their steps to find the lost item. Most people are able to stop and think about what they did during the day, mentally retracing their steps to figure out where they put the item, but someone who is suffering from dementia might not be able to do this at all.

Poor Judgment

Someone who is starting to suffer from dementia may start to show signs of poor judgment. They may have a lot of trouble managing money and finances, such as forgetting to pay bills or being too carefree with money when they used to be very careful with it. They might give away money online or easily fall for scams focused on the elderly, too. It’s also possible they’ll show poor judgment in other areas of life, too, which can cause problems in their daily life.

Changes in Mood

A person who is suffering from dementia may have drastic changes in their mood. Someone who was always carefree and happy may suddenly or slowly become grumpy and want to stay home more often rather than spend time with friends and loved ones. Those who suffer from dementia might not want to participate in family activities anymore or might tend to stay home more frequently.

If you’ve noticed these or related changes in a loved one, it is important to make sure they see a physician as soon as possible. A physician will be able to discuss what is happening with them, determine the cause, and provide additional help or resources. If it is dementia, the doctor can provide information on the next steps to take and how to help your loved one.