The CARM client portal will be a new online portal that will help customs officers better understand and track the status of goods as they enter and exit Canada. CARM will require individual user accounts and GCKey or Sign-on Partners. It will be open to all trade community partners and will offer electronic commercial accounting declarations and correction and adjustment capabilities. CARM will also replace B3 Customs Coding. In addition to these features, CARM will also provide electronic management of compliance actions and appeals. It will improve the quality and efficiency of service delivery.

Among the main features of CARM is the CARM Client Portal, which will serve as the main interface between CBSA and trade chain partners. Users will have full visibility of import records and easy submission of duty and tax payments through the CARM Portal. CARM will require GCKeys, sign-in partners, and delegation of authority. For non-resident importers, CARM is a significant step towards streamlining the importation process.

The changes to CARM will not have an immediate impact on importers. The CBSA will be moving from an outdated Accounts Receivable Ledger system to a new, more robust SAP S4/HANA system. In addition, businesses will be able to register with CARM in Release 1 and benefit from the basic functions offered in CCP. Users can see their transactions and their balances, and can access their CCP Accounts and CARM Client Portal. CCP Support is available to help businesses register for CARM. A yearly surety bond will be required.

During the first phase, importers should focus on registering in the CARM Client Portal and reviewing the RPP standards. The CARM Client Portal has limited functionality, but it will become fully functional in Release 2. This process will also make importers eligible for the RPP (Release Prior to Payment) privilege. It will also replace B3 and B2 forms with the Commercial Accounting Declaration, which will allow changes in the documentation history. This will make it much easier for importers to make the proper decisions regarding the import and export of goods.

With the new CARM system, importers will be able to easily navigate CBSA’s new process of assessing the authenticity of imported goods. As the CARM system is a multi-year initiative to streamline the importing process, it will automate business processes and provide streamlined online self-service tools for importers. Additionally, all importers will be required to sign an importer security bond, replacing the customs broker bond. Farrow can help you secure your surety bond.

The CARM Client Portal is an online portal that allows importers and brokers to manage their account. Once registered, importers can view their transactions, access their account statements and request rulings. Additionally, they can electronically pay their invoices. CARM is focused on shifting the responsibility for duty and tax to importers. In order to benefit from CARM, importers must provide bond security. Until March 14 2022, importers will be required to post an importer security bond and participate in Release Prior to Payment Privilege.

To import and export goods into Canada, businesses must register for CARM. They can use the CARM Online Client Portal to do so. Businesses must also designate a Business Account Manager. This person will register the business, assign the CCP, and oversee the company’s interactions with the CBSA via the portal. A second Business Account Manager can be designated to monitor the company’s progress as a member of CARM. If the business is too big to assign one person to this role, a second account manager should be designated.

The change is gradual and minimally disruptive for existing CARM clients. The CBSA transitioned their Accounts Receivable Ledger system to a more advanced SAP S4/HANA system in the cloud, resulting in minimal changes for external users. Once this transition was complete, CBSA launched the CARM Client Portal and launched CCP Support. In addition, CARM launched a trade chain community online forum. For current clients, the CBSA launched a CARM Client Portal to provide them with basic functionality.

The project will involve several changes in CBSA’s existing system. CARM will be a multi-year effort that aims to streamline and modernize CBSA’s data management and accounting systems. CARM will allow importers to manage their own trade activity, while facilitating greater compliance with trade rules and improving border security. The first two releases of CARM were launched successfully in 2021, and the third will launch in 2022. The CARM Client Portal will be made available to all clients and will also be accessible online through 15 financial institutions.

CARM is being implemented phase by phase in order to make the process more efficient and effective. While CARM is not replacing the Single Window system, it will be the primary means of communicating with the CBSA. The CADEX system will be decommissioned after its Spring 2021 release. The CBSA will continue to work with the Trade Chain Partner Working Group, as well as communicating with the public through the CARM website. It is important to note that the CARM Portal will not replace the Single Window system, but it will make it easier to communicate with clients and provide better customer service.

CARM is a multi-year project from the Government of Canada aimed at streamlining the importing process. It is the most significant change to the Canadian importing process in over 30 years, and it will affect freight forwarders and carriers alike. In addition, CARM will require all importers to register for a CARM Client Portal to receive access to the CARM Client Portal. Universal Logistics has streamlined the entire import clearance process and will help you navigate the new system smoothly.

Importers must understand that CARM has two phases. Phase 1 was implemented on January 15, 2019, and phase two is expected to take place in January 2023. All importers must register their business number in CARM and create a profile on CCP. External designates can also help with importing activities. They will be responsible for providing data to the CARM team. If you’re not sure how to register your Business Number, BDO can help you.