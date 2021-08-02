Being injured in a car accident is a terrible thing. This article will guide you through the steps to take after a car accident to help you and your family/friends during these difficult times.

Car, truck, motorcycle, forklift, and pedestrian accidents all have significant consequences for all parties involved. If you have been injured in a car accident that was not entirely your fault, you should be aware of your entitlements to compensation.

Who can make a car accident claim?

If you have been injured in a car or vehicle accident, you have a chance to claim compensation. The Western Australian Insurance Commission is responsible for paying compensation. Anyone injured in a car accident in Western Australia is entitled to a claim, even if the incident was partially your fault.

If you were injured as a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or cyclist in an accident, you have the right to claim compensation for your injuries. You can file a claim even if you are not injured but are financially dependent on the person who died in the car accident.

It is recommended that you contact a car accident compensation lawyer immediately to begin processing your claim.

How can a lawyer for a car accident assist me?

Allowing insurance companies to set the reparation pay-out is not always a good idea. Your rights will be fully safeguarded if you have a motor vehicle accident lawyer on your side.

What are my entitlements after being involved in a car accident?

If you are eligible to submit a claim under the Road Traffic Act, you are entitled to compensation for:

Loss of income/opportunity in the past and future

Compensation for your suffering and pain

Medical treatment, rehabilitation, compensation for inability to work,

and other expenses related to getting your life back on track after a car accident are covered by household domestic assistance.

Are there any limitations to submitting a claim?

If you were not wearing a seatbelt, not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle, scooter, or bicycle, riding unrestrained in an open-top vehicle, were partially culpable for the crash, or your driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the amount you can claim may be reduced.

What is the procedure for filing a car accident claim if I’ve been in a car accident?

The following is the procedure for filing a claim if you were injured in a car accident that was not entirely your fault: