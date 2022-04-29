Are you looking for an extraordinary online banking solution right at your fingertips? Well then, Capital Security Bank is the solution for you. Capital Security Bank is a private bank for the people of the Cook Islands. It is a highly reliable and trustworthy Security Bank Online Banking solution that will make it easy for you to invest your funds.

The bank provides you with numerous investment options by which you will be able to maximise your savings and get an excellent return on investment. Some of our popular investment options include stocks, mutual funds, bonds, and more. Our banking solutions are also extremely easy. You will be able to open your account with us in no time.

We have international and domestic banking licences. We have been offering different accounts for our clients to meet their needs. We also have categorised accounts so that clients can be very specific about investments. Our offerings are:

Cash Account:

This account offers you the usual transactions. You can deposit cash in different currencies. You can also transfer funds worldwide at ease using our online portal. You can do fixed deposits with your savings if you have a cash account.

Fiduciary Deposits:

We allow our clients to deposit their savings to a third party with us. You can choose a third-party and term period, and we will put your money on that third party for that particular tenure to get a good amount of interest on your savings.

Online Trading Accounts:

We let our clients trade across 40 exchanges around the globe. You can access your portfolio from our portal any time you want to. You can trade different types of securities in other exchanges using our portal. You will get hassle-free security banking online experience with us.

Precious Metal Accounts:

You can purchase different precious metals through us. We keep that safe in your account, and we assure 100% purity in each metal. You can also sell them off from your account whenever you want to.

Managed Investment Accounts:

We offer you to have a fully managed investment account with us. We have relationships with different investment managers. You can choose your investment managers and grow your portfolio.

Prepaid debit card Accounts:

We offer prepaid debit cards. You can use this card worldwide to make transactions. This card is accepted at many offline and online merchants, ATMs, and point-of-sales. This gives you a good experience in online and offline shopping.

Opening an account:

Capital Security Bank has made it easy for us to open a new account. You are just required to provide a few details, and your account can be created in a very short time.

First, you will have to decide the type of account you wish to open. We have different kinds of accounts available for our customers and depending on your choice, and you will have to provide the required details.

Once all the details have been provided, you need to submit the information, and your account will be created easily.

To end with:

Capital Security Bank online banking gives you an excellent banking experience from the comfort of your own house. So what are you waiting for? Open your Security Banking Online account with us today itself.