Gift baskets are trendy in Canada and come in a variety of styles and sizes, and the prices can range from $100 to $400 depending on the total value of the products in the basket.

Here are the top 3 gift basket companies in Canada that are shortlisted as critical inspection points, including everything from online reviews, gift baskets varieties, special features, service diversification, online history, fast delivery, business image, website standards, real discounts to legitimate ratings and general customer experience because you deserve the best!

#1: OnlineGifts.ca

Onlinegifts.ca is the largest online gift store in Canada, where people visit to send something special to their loved ones. The company’s ultimate goal is to provide maximum convenience and customer satisfaction by providing a one-stop online gift store where people can find unique and extraordinary gifts in a large variety.

Onlinegifts.ca is fully stocked with high-quality gifts, gift baskets perfect for any occasion, providing customers with superior products and services in a world-class retail setting.

Pros:

Same day shipping

Free delivery of over 99 CAD orders

Multiple payment options

Canada and US shipping

Offer custom basket and personalization services

7 days easy return policy

Good discount offers

Large variety of gift items and gift baskets

Cons:

No shipping on weekends

#2: GiftsAndBaskets.ca

Giftandbaskets.ca has been in business for many years and has shipped over 30,000 gifts successfully to recipients all across Canada and the USA. This company has the largest collection of gift items in its inventory which is not limited to gift baskets only but a wide collection of other items like liquor gifts, perfumes, jewelry, clothing and a lot more.

At Gifts and Baskets, you will find top-notch gift items with beautiful packaging that can be delivered the same day to your loved ones. From romantic wine gift baskets and gourmet gift baskets to perfumes from top brands like Victoria’s Secret, and Yves St Laurent, everything is available on their website at great pricing.

Pros:

Unmatchable shipping speed

Free delivery of over 99 CAD orders

Shipping all across Canada and US

Huge inventory of gift items

Good customer services

Multiple payment options

5 days easy return policy

Cons:

Doesn’t offer custom gift baskets

Same-day shipping on business days only

#3: Giftbasketstore.ca

Giftbasketstore.CA( visit site ) is the best-dedicated gift basket store in Canada. It’s a very popular gift basket store among Canadians. The company offers same-day fast and free shipping to Montreal, Quebec, West Island, Vancouver, Toronto and all over Canada. The best thing about this gift basket store is its excellent customer service and the massive inventory of gift basket options available on its website.

The visitors can easily find the exact gift basket they are looking for by categorizing the search by price, recipient, and gift type at Giftbasketstore.ca. Whether you’re looking for Christmas gift baskets, new year gift baskets, anniversary gift baskets, diabetic gift baskets, funeral gift baskets, Easter gift baskets or any other, you will surely find the basket of your choice on their website.

Pros:

Fast order processing time

Free shipping over 99 CAD orders

Extensive collection of gift baskets

Excellent customer service

Multiple payment options

Customized gift basket services

7 days return policy

Cons: