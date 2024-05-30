Anecdotal reports and encouraging data point to cannabis’ potential therapeutic benefits for melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer. Given that melanoma accounts for approximately 5.5% of all cancer cases in the US and is on the rise, this preliminary research is encouraging.

While cannabis is unlikely to be a cure for melanoma, it may work well in conjunction with other, more conventional forms of treatment. Get in touch with your healthcare provider or see a medical marijuana doctor if you have melanoma and are thinking about using cannabis to treat your condition.

What is melanoma?

An aggressive type of skin cancer is called melanoma. Among the most typical indications of melanoma are new moles or strange changes in preexisting moles. Signs to be aware of include bleeding moles or moles that change to pink, purple, blue, or dark red.

When detected early, melanoma is usually curable; however, once the cancerous cells have penetrated the outer layers of the skin, they become more dangerous. Melanoma that is discovered and determined to be malignant should be removed right away.

Recent Research on Medical Marijuana and Melanoma

Utilizing cannabinoids to treat melanoma has consistently shown positive results, according to recent research. Many constituents of the cannabis plant, such as the well-known cannabinoids THC and CBD, have demonstrated efficacious effects in decreasing tumor size and inhibiting the growth of additional cancerous cells.

Antitumor Effects

Because of their interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system, and more specifically with the cannabinoid receptors in the skin, cannabinoids appear to be a promising treatment for melanoma. When these receptors are triggered, cancerous cells proliferate less quickly, are less likely to metastasize—that is, spread to other areas of the body—and die more quickly.

Cannabis showed promise as a melanoma treatment for CB1/CB2-deficient mice in one animal study. And in a recent comprehensive analysis of numerous studies on cannabinoids and melanoma, scientists discovered that mixing THC and CBD enhanced antitumor effects like autophagy, or the destruction of cells, and apoptosis, or the death of cancerous cells.

Improved Quality of Life

Using cannabis can enhance a person’s overall quality of life, whether they have melanoma or are receiving treatment for the disease, such as chemotherapy.

In one study, mice given CBD showed better mood and motor function than mice given cisplatin, an efficient cancer treatment. These advantages might result in a higher quality of life for melanoma patients receiving riskier treatments.

The Potential of CBD to Reduce Melanoma Cells

According to additional research, CBD may lessen the incidence and spread of melanoma. According to a review of studies on CBD, applying CBD oil topically has been shown to be effective in reducing the metastasis of melanoma cells, or the spread of cancerous cells to other parts of the body.

The review references a different 2014 study that found melanoma cells have more CB2 receptors than healthy skin cells. This finding suggests a possible way that CBD could lessen the invasiveness of melanoma. But all of the research that is currently available is done on animals. Therefore, human studies are required to validate these results.

Potential Benefits and Risks of Cannabis Use for Melanoma

Like any medical intervention, there are possible advantages and disadvantages. In order to get a more comprehensive picture of the treatment in general, it’s critical to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of medical cannabis for melanoma.

Potential Benefits

Research indicates that cannabis can stop the uncontrolled growth of melanoma cells by having a variety of antitumor effects.

THC and CBD together may be able to kill cancer cells while encouraging healthy cell death and regenerating healthy skin cells, according to research.

Cannabis can lessen the negative effects of other cancer treatments, like radiation or chemotherapy, such as nausea, depression, and “wasting away.”

Medical marijuana’s anti-inflammatory properties may lessen inflammation and its capacity to promote the growth of cancer cells.

As part of the “entourage effect,” terpenes found in marijuana such as beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and pinene have demonstrated antitumor effects. These properties may combine with those of THC and CBD.

Potential Risks

Even though there isn’t conclusive evidence linking marijuana use to lung cancer, breathing in smoke of any kind can be harmful to your health. Consequently, topical cannabis products might be a better option for treating melanoma.

Those with weakened immune systems (due to cancer treatment) may be at risk from uncertified marijuana products containing mold, bacteria, or other microorganisms. It’s crucial to only eat pure, lab-tested cannabis.

Selecting cannabis chemovars with the optimal cannabinoid and terpene ratios for treating melanoma is crucial.

Patients receiving immunotherapy for melanoma should refrain from using medical cannabis because it may lessen the treatment’s effectiveness.

Conclusion

Research has indicated that medical marijuana may be useful for treating certain cancers, such as melanoma, as well as for managing symptoms in those patients. People use cannabis to treat pain from cancer, inflammation, nausea from chemotherapy, appetite loss, and the poor sleep quality associated with conventional treatment methods.

Numerous anecdotal reports claim that while undergoing treatment, cannabis use enhances patients’ general outlook on life and mental health. In the end, it’s important to discuss medicinal cannabis with your physician to determine whether it’s a good fit for you as a treatment.