Abortion is an emotionally charged subject, and one you no doubt have questions about if you’re considering it as an option to end a pregnancy. In this article, we’ll discuss in depth about if you can have more than one abortion, address the most commonly asked questions about this, and provide insights into factors that could influence your decision.

Why you might seek multiple abortions

People may seek multiple abortions for a variety of reasons. The most common ones include unplanned pregnancies as a result of the unavailability of contraception, and changes in personal circumstances.

Recent changes in the law have made abortion more accessible in England. A few years ago, pregnancy termination was only available if you saw a doctor in person. If the pregnancy was under 10 weeks along, you would be required to take a pill at the clinic, then return home and take a second pill. Now, abortion pills are available by post and there is no requirement to see a doctor face-to-face, however, a consultation by phone or video must be carried out, and the abortion must be approved by two doctors.

Abortion pills by post allow women to end an early pregnancy from the comfort of their own home. Although it’s possible to have an abortion for free on the NHS, there can be waiting periods of up to a few weeks. Currently, the cost of abortion pill in the UK at private clinics ranges from £500 upwards. The benefit of this is that there is no delay in accessing the pills and appointments can be made at your convenience.

Will having multiple abortions affect my fertility?

Whilst it is not thought that having abortions impacts your fertility, there is a slight risk of it increasing the chance of future babies being born early. It is also possible to contract an infection in the womb, which, if left untreated, could have an impact on future fertility.

Is it safe and legal to have multiple abortions?

Legally, can I have more than on abortion? In England, Scotland and Wales, there is no limit on the number of abortions one person can have, however, there is a restriction on how late in pregnancy a termination can be undertaken. Legally, an abortion can be carried out up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Under very special circumstances (such as risk of life of the mother) an exception to this rule may be allowed.

Thankfully abortion is a reasonably safe procedure when under the supervision of an established healthcare provider. However, as with any medical procedure, there is always a small risk of complications. With medical abortions (abortion pill), it is possible that some tissue from the foetus is retained and this can lead to an infection. There is also a small risk of bleeding or rupture of an ectopic pregnancy. With surgical abortion (also referred to as manual vacuum aspiration), there is also a small risk of heavy bleeding and retained tissue. If you experience any of these, you should attend A&E immediately.

What are the alternatives to abortion?

When looking at alternatives to abortion, there are several options you can consider. Prevention is always the most effective option for avoiding abortion. More specifically, contraceptives are the best way to prevent pregnancy. Whilst condoms and the pill are the most common methods, some very effective long-term contraceptive options include intrauterine devices (IUDs) or hormonal implants. Both of these choices can offer peace of mind.

We understand that it is not always possible to take a preventative approach, and the morning after pill is an alternative option. The morning after pill can be taken up to five days (despite its name) after unprotected sex to prevent the release of an egg from the ovaries so that it cannot develop into a pregnancy.

Things to keep in mind

Abortions can be both emotionally and physically challenging. If you are in a position to, you can seek support both before and after the abortion in the form of family and friends, counselling, and support groups. These can provide a safe space for you to feel heard, and to process your emotions effectively.



Making your decision easier

Making the decision to go ahead with an abortion, whether it’s your first time or otherwise, is never an easy one. But, with right guidance, knowledge, and emotional support, you can feel confident in your decision and make the right choice for you.