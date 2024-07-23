Since childhood, the majority of us have been encouraged to ride a bicycle. And while some of us are naturals and find it a breeze to cycle for hours and even perform stunts, others struggle with balance and find it much more difficult. But whether your cycling skills are on par with Lance Armstrong or not, those who cycle regularly or have cycled at some point in their lives have a significantly reduced risk of developing arthritis and knee pain. But just how true is that? Can cycling really reduce the risk of arthritis?

Cycling: Can it impact your risk of getting arthritis?

Experts from all around the world agree that cycling is associated with less knee pain and reduced risk of arthritis (a general term for pain in the joints). But for people who rely on numbers, the study in question published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise journal, shows that people who cycle regularly or have cycled at some point in their lives, have a considerable 17% lower risk of developing knee pain. It also revealed that they have 21% reduced risk of developing osteoarthritis in the knees. This study had a sample size of 2,607 individuals with the mean age being 64.3 years.



But what exactly is osteoarthritis in the knees? Osteoarthritis is a condition which happens as a result of wear and tear in the joints. Wear and tear leads to a breakdown of the cartilage between the bones down over time. This causes the bones to rub past each other, causing stiffness, severe pain, and limited mobility.

The risk of osteoarthritis increases with age, but anyone can develop the condition. For people with intense, high-impact workout routines, who do repetitive motions or who may be overweight, the chances of osteoarthritis increases due to the increased pressure on the joints.

Is cycling really good for your health? The benefits

It will come as no surprise that any sort of physical exercise is good for the body. When it comes to cycling, this low-impact exercise may have a few more benefits than you realise, including protection against heart disease, diabetes, and depression. A low impact cardio exercise is one which doesn’t put unnecessary strain on the joints, making them ideal not only for people who want to remain healthy, but those with injuries.



Cycling has been shown to improve the blood circulation in your body. This involves efficient pumping of blood from your heart to all parts of the body – especially your joints. Healthy blood circulation can lead to less inflammation in the knees and can also improve recovery times from the day’s work.



In addition, cycling is really fantastic for helping to strengthen the muscles that support the ankle, feet, and knees (particularly the quadriceps), helping to reduce pain. It can also help maintain good range of motion. And it’s not just beneficial for the knees, but for osteoarthritis in the hips too! The gentle movement can also help the joints to feel less stiff and sore.

Cycling is also great for helping to control weight. Being overweight can place a greater burden on the knees, contributing to wear and tear, pain, and a higher risk of injury. And best of all? Increased endurance. As cycling is a type of cardiovascular exercise, it can improve your stamina and breathing capacity if you do it regularly. That means less huffing and puffing with day-to-day activities!

How is knee pain from osteoarthritis treated?

If studies are to be believed, one in five people over the age of 45 in the UK suffer from osteoarthritis in their knee(s). This is a considerable number, and with cases of osteoarthritis continuing to rise so rapidly, it is understandable to question the types of treatment options available.

Osteoarthritis is the most common chronic condition affecting the joints. Due to osteoarthritis sharing similar symptoms to those of other types of arthritis, you will likely need a physical examination, X-rays so that your rheumatologist can get a detailed look at the affected joint(s), and blood tests to rule out inflammatory forms of arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Diagnosing osteoarthritis and knee pain

Test results will inform a diagnosis and your rheumatologist ideally should then be able to put together a comprehensive plan to manage the pain and improve quality of life. Unfortunately, there is no cure for osteoarthritis, but with the right care and treatment plan, it is possible to retain a good quality of life.

Treatment for early stage osteoarthritis

In its early stages, osteoarthritis can be managed with simple lifestyle changes. For example, regular low-impact exercise like cycling. Painkillers like ibuprofen, paracetamols and diclofenac-infused topical gels are also often used. They work to reduce pain by blocking the pain receptors and reducing inflammation around the joints. Physical therapy can also be a vastly underrated tool. A physical therapist will take a hands-on approach by helping you to move your joints with a series of specialised exercises. While your physiotherapist may not be able to provide instant relief, regular sessions can help improve pain and mobility over time.

Treatment for the advanced stages of osteoarthritis

When the condition has become more advanced, other interventions may be required, like steroid joint injections. In very advanced cases, surgery may be required to either repair or replace the whole joint (knee replacement surgery).

Cycle your way to good health

Bicycling is associated with less symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. With such high rates of osteoarthritis, cycling (either indoors or outside) is a great tool to have in your arsenal and to incorporate into your life, keeping your knees moving and retaining mobility without too much strain and pressure.

For those who may be already suffering from knee pain or any sort of arthritis, it may be time to consult a private rheumatologist in London to get a quick and accurate diagnosis, followed by an effective personalised treatment plan to help reduce pain and restore quality of life. With the right guidance, you don’t have to suffer from pain.