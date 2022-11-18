Let’s get it out there: call center solutions generally only allow inbound calling, meaning your agents can only handle incoming calls. But what if you could make outbound calls too, using the same program and system? Is there even a call center service that handles both inbound and outbound calls? That we’ll find out today, in this guide.

For instance, this article will dive deep into blended call center solutions, which support both inbound and outbound calling to class up your call center. We’ll also look into what makes them the most effective pick for your business, such as their cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and versatility.

With that out of the way, let’s dive in.

Call Center That Can Handle Both Incoming and Outbound Calls

If you’re wondering if there’s even a call center solution that handles both incoming and outbound calls, well, there is. This special type of call center service is termed a blended call center.

What is a Blended Call Center and How Does it Work?

A blended call center is one that allows making outbound calls in addition to attending incoming ones. This multipurpose call center solution is the most effective calling solution for businesses, allowing them to class up their customer support service. Plus, the outbound calling feature helps businesses level up their marketing by letting your agents present irresistible offers to your customers and prospects.

Using a blended call center solution, your agents can attend incoming customer calls as well as dial contacts and call them themselves. It simply gives you more control and flexibility over your customer communications.

5 Benefits of Blended Call Centers

Below are the five main advantages of blended call centers over standalone inbound or outbound ones:

Two-Way Calling

Blended call centers enable smooth two-way calling. When using a blended call center, you can leave a good impression on your customers by responding to their missed calls. It also ensures you can update your prospects regarding the availability of a product as needed.

Similarly, you can call your customers and let them know their issue has been resolved, or ask for feedback. Also, you can advertise your new products, discounts, or offers through outbound calls to increase your sales.

While blended call centers help you escape the limitations of inbound call centers, they’re also more effective than outbound call centers. For instance, they allow receiving calls so you can properly guide a prospect or customer that may be willing to try your product after getting an outbound call from you.

Qualified Support Agents

If you run an inbound or outbound call center, your agents will likely only be good at calling the customers or taking customer calls. This means they may not understand customer psychology effectively, which is the key to making customer calls successful and winning customers and a better brand image.

Whereas, running a blended call center ensures your agents are skilled in making outbound calls as well as attending the incoming ones to make your call center operations successful.

More Agent Satisfaction

The happier your agents are with their jobs, the better they can handle customer calls and win them. While valuing your employees is one way to improve their job satisfaction, providing an easier and more interesting job is another effective one.

You can easily do that by shifting to a blended call center as the combination of inbound and outbound calls will help keep your agents engaged. They should be free to juggle between outbound and inbound calls as they feel less energized.

Marketing Opportunities

If you collect your customers’ phone numbers, you can easily notify them about your upcoming sales, discounts, and products via outbound calls. Where inbound call centers fail to provide that facility, you can reach your customers through a blended call center.

On top of that, some call center programs also let you make robocalls, allowing for automated, low-cost marketing. You can compile a list of contacts to call and play a recorded message on all those calls. This way, blended calling will help class up your business performance.

Better Customer Support

Providing support to your customers can be exhausting and time-taking and requires two-way communication to successfully pull it off. With a blended call center solution, you can keep your customers posted on their solutions and provide an effective support service.

Final Words

A call center that supports both inbound and outbound calls can be a game-changer for your business. These kinds of call centers are called blended call centers, as they support both inbound and outbound calling. Further, they not only improve your customer service experience but also enable marketing opportunities for your business. If you’re seeking a call center for your business, be sure to opt for a blended call center solution!