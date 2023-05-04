Whether small or big, businesses often require extra funds to fulfill their daily operational needs. The amount of funding needed varies depending on factors such as the business’s nature, whether it is capital-based, and the stages of development – whether it is in its growth, inception, or maturity phase. Typically, businesses require the most funding in the early stages and also for its growth opportunities. This article will explore the variations of business loans provided by Indian financial institutions.

Term Loan

Prominent lenders in India offer a popular type of business loan known as a term loan, which is usually granted based on the business’s credit history. The loan duration for a term loan typically varies from 1 to 5 years, and the intended usage must be specified during the application process. Term loans are most beneficial for covering capital expenses. Using the business loan EMI calculator, one can determine the loan amount.

Startup Loan

A startup loan is a loan created exclusively for recently established enterprises. Loan applicants might not have an outstanding credit rating for their firm since small enterprises often lack a significant business history, so they can apply for small business loan. Therefore, lenders consider the business itself and the borrower’s personal credit profile when determining eligibility for such loans.

To decide the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate, lenders also take into account the company’s current turnover data and other financial information. The applicant’s firm must already be registered and operational in order to be eligible for a startup loan.

Equipment Loans

Equipment loans facilitate the purchase of equipment for your business, which may also include financing for semi-trucks. Business auto loans are available for cars, vans, and light trucks. The term of an equipment loan is usually aligned with the anticipated lifespan of the equipment, and the equipment serves as collateral for the loan. The interest rates for such loans depend on the equipment’s value and the strength of the business. You can use the business loan calculator for determining the interest rates.

Business Lines of Credit

A business line of credit is a form of funding that enables you to borrow money as required and pay interest solely on the amount borrowed. It operates in a manner comparable to a credit card in some respects. When you utilize and pay back the funds you owe, the issuing bank grants you a credit limit, and you may subsequently access the same credit line again during the draw period.

However, the draw period might expire (usually after 12-24 months), rendering the credit line inaccessible. At that point, the repayment period starts, lasting up to five years. Use the EMI calculator for business loan to calculate the loan amount and interest rate.

Business Loan Against Property

A loan against property involves using a piece of land or a constructed property as collateral to obtain a business loan that can be utilized for any purpose. This financing option enables individuals with assets to obtain the necessary funds for their business requirements. A loan against property can be used for various purposes, including daily business needs and advertising, without any limitations on how the funds are spent.

Conclusion

By now, you should have a general understanding of the different types of business loans available from lending organizations in India. Business loans are accessible with low and appealing interest rates, as well as adaptable and convenient EMIs. It is possible to select the ideal business loan option by comparing various loan offerings provided by top public and private sector banks, Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), NBFCs, Small Finance Banks (SFBs), and several other financial institutions.