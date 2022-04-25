Published on: 24/April/2022

For about 20 years, Hong Kong has stood out as a revered investment hub that no foreigner wants to miss. Since 2013, Hong Kong has been one of the largest receivers of foreign direct investments. So, if your business is doing poorly back home or you have been planning for foreign expansion, this is the perfect opportunity to go offshore to Hong Kong. Company incorporation in Hong Kong has a list of requirements, but the most notable is the company secretary.

A company secretary is a statutory requirement with important roles, and you cannot afford to pick anyone randomly. As we are going to see, your application for company registration in Hong Kong will be considered incomplete without a resident company secretary. Keep reading to learn more about this crucial position and why an agency of experts is the best route to getting the best secretary.

What is a Company Secretary?

A company secretary is a senior officer in all companies registered in Hong Kong. According to the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), every company is required to appoint a company secretary, who can be a natural person of at least 18 years and residing on the island or a corporate body registered in Hong Kong.

The secretary’s role is to ensure that the company and its operations are run in line with the Hong Kong company laws and policies. In addition, the secretary acts as the custodian of the statutory documents of the company and a bridge with the Hong Kong authorities. So, do not be deceived by the tag “secretary” because the work is not clerical.

Duties of a Company Secretary

Facilitating tax compliance for your company.

Maintaining the statutory books of your company after successful registration.

Scheduling and attending board meetings.

Updating the statutory documents when changes are made. For example, if new shareholders are added or the current ones to increase their shareholding, the secretary will ensure the details are updated correctly.

Advising the directors, shareholders, and company management on how to comply with legal requirements and adjust to new policies.

Use Experts for Company Incorporation in Hong Kong for the Best Secretary

As you can see in the roles we have outlined above, the tasks involved can be complex. Therefore, you need a qualified and experienced professional. One of the best ways of achieving this is working with an agency of experts.

Agencies registered and specializing in company incorporation in Hong Kong understand the Companies Ordinance well, and you can count on them to identify the best secretary. Check out the main benefits to anticipate from using agencies of experts to identify a good company secretary:

If you want to complete the process of company incorporation in Hong Kong faster , the agency of experts can act as your secretary.

The agency can help you to pinpoint the most qualified company secretary for your venture. This means that you will not have to follow the complex process of making ads on local dailies and running interviews to identify a secretary.

Apart from serving as or helping you get the right company secretary, the agency you select can hold your hand throughout the entire business registration process in Hong Kong. For example, you will be assisted in preparing the documents needed for company registration.