Bren Northern Lights Review

Being a software engineer, I always dreamed of moving to Bangalore and starting my own IT start-up. Additionally, what could be better than waking up to a stunning view of Bangalore when you open your curtains each morning? I talked to some of my friends who were in my batch in college with me pursuing software engineering and moved to Bangalore to discover housing options. But the Bren Northern Lights brochure is the one that won my heart. They all suggested different places, and I went online to search for all of them. Thus, I decided it was high time to take this step as the residents of Bren Northern Lights are promised all of this and more. The Bren Northern Lights experience places you in a good position since there are respectable tech parks, reputable educational institutions, excellent hospitals, and various shopping, socialising, and entertainment choices nearby.

Bren Northern Lights Price and Amenities I Really Adore

Within the price range of Rs. 36. 0 Lac to Rs. 51. 0 Lac are the residential apartments in Bren Northern Lights. The project’s overall footprint is 8 acres. I spent merely Rs. 41 Lac on my apartment. With stunning interiors for our loving homes and sturdy exteriors to save our memories and family artefacts, Bren Northern Lights, a prestigious residential neighbourhood, provides the best quality of life. The entire family may live like kings in rooms that are roomy and well-ventilated. This list of Bren Northern Lights amenities includes:

These homes include 24-hour security, industry-standard compliance fire safety measures, and CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety and well-being of my loved ones.

Using elements such as a rainwater collection system to efficiently manage water consumption is part of a sustainable way of life here.

There is a community centre, skating rink, outdoor athletic fields, and swimming pool for my socialising, exercise, knowledge, and entertainment requirements.

Socialising and entertainment are made easy with the party room and the clubhouse, which is also a world of facilities in and of itself.

3 Reasons Why I Will Recommend Buying a Property At Bren Northern Lights

Locational Advantages

Due to its many advantages and proximity to significant hospitals, schools, and other social institutions, a Bren Northern Lights house is a superb investment for you. There are 17 to 18 minutes between the train stations at Yelahanka Junction and Thanisandra. Chaitanya Medical Center and Maruthi Medical Store are an 18 to 20-minute drive apart. Canadian International School, National Public School, and other notable institutions are close by and can be reached in 20–21 minutes. Only 15–27 minutes separate Max from More Hypermarket and other shopping places.

Variety of Apartment Options

There are two different ways to arrange the homes in Bren Northern Lights, with three different layout options. The 1 BHK Flat is well constructed and is available in sizes like 596 sq. ft. super area. Several sizes are available for the 2 BHK Flat, including 690 and 790 square feet of extra space. There are also very thoughtfully designed balconies and contemporary bathrooms with all these arrangements.

Amenities to improve my life

Set in a natural setting, it is intended for a full and balanced lifestyle for individuals and families, with ideal sizes, efficient space planning, and facilities above and above the norm. With world-class amenities, including an event space and amphitheatre, indoor squash and badminton courts, banquet halls, kids play areas, indoor game rooms, clubhouses, outdoor tennis courts, gyms, swimming pools, and meditation areas, Bren Northern Lights is setting a new standard. Convenience and comfort at a reasonable price are the hallmarks of Bren Northern Lights.

Choosing your first home is not an easy task, especially in a city like Bangalore which has plenty of options. I feel lucky that I found the perfect property in Bren Northern Lights within my budget and I must thank NoBroker for curating a list of verified properties in Bangalore. If you are searching for an apartment in Bangalore, do visit NoBroker before venturing out.