Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap’s criminal drama “Haddi,” which premieres this season, has drawn much attention.

In the movie, Nawazuddin plays a transgender character for the first time ever in his acting career, which is a ground-breaking role for him.

Since the revelation of Nawazuddin’s never-before-seen transgender avatar, the enthusiasm and expectation for this movie have skyrocketed to previously unheard-of heights.

The ZEE5 exclusive, Haddi movie is scheduled to air on September 7, 2023.

The Cast of Haddi

The cast of Haddi, a riveting series available exclusively on ZEE5, is truly exceptional. These immensely talented actors and actresses don’t just play their characters; they embody them with such depth and skill that they infuse life into them and, ultimately, intrigue them into the series. The main cast and their roles in this series are:

Haddi, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Pramod Ahlawat is portrayed by Anurag Kashyap.

Irfan is played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub.

Revathy Amma is portrayed by Ila Arun

Inder is played by Saurabh Sachdeva

Chunna is played by Shridhar Dubey

Satto is played by Rajesh Kumar.

Jogi is played by Saharsh Shukla.

Vipin Sharma

With a cast packed full of stars, watching this ZEE5 exclusive, Haddi movie is a must. So, mark your calendars for the 7th of September, grab your popcorn, and prepare to have your mind captivated and thoroughly engrossed by Haddi.

How is Haddi paving the way for Transgender Empowerment?

Haddi is making significant strides in paving the way for transgender empowerment in India through various aspects of its production and portrayal.

We are now aware that the main protagonist of this movie is transgender. Haddi is a movie that we view through the eyes of this transgender person.

This allows us to understand better what these people go through and feel on a daily basis. We can see the bias and the prejudice against them through their perspective in Haddi. So, here are some of the ways Haddi is making strides in terms of transgender empowerment:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s role as Haddi, a transgender, challenges norms and highlights the need for transgender representation.

Haddi humanizes transgender individuals, raising awareness about their struggles. This is partly due to the story’s progression through the view of a transgender person.

The transgender primary character in the Haddi movie defies social conventions.

Haddi clarifies problems like prejudice and social exclusion experienced by the transgender community.

The Haddi movie may impact public perception and encourage acceptance of transsexual people.

Haddi’s popularity might boost support for transgender rights both inside and outside of the entertainment business.

Haddi has generated discussions regarding transgender representation and empowerment.

Haddi, a ZEE5 exclusive film, highlights the diversity of India’s population, including transgender people.

Haddi is a teaching tool that clarifies transgender concerns for the general audience.

Haddi fosters acceptance by showcasing the challenges and aspirations of trans people.

Thanks to its sympathetic treatment of transgender problems, the Haddi movie represents a turning point in Indian film.

Haddi can sway other media to represent transgender people in a more accepting way.

Haddi can enlighten people throughout the world about transgender concerns and start dialogues.

Haddi’s popularity could motivate filmmakers to support transgender emancipation. This could promote inclusion and diversity in Indian movies.

Trailer for Haddi

On March 8, 2023, the trailer for the newest ZEE5 exclusive film Haddi was released. The audience and supporters were really ecstatic. We can only speculate as to how terrific the real film will be in terms of action, drama, bloodshed, and all that intense stuff, given the excellent performance in the teaser.

The main character, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is shown in the teaser as a strong woman who fights up for her values. We also get a glimpse into the rough sex economy in Mumbai. Haddi is notable for its sympathetic representation of transsexual individuals. From all across India, people have praised this.

Simply put, Haddi is bringing attention to significant issues, particularly the difficulties experienced by transgender people every day. It’s more than simply a movie; it’s a significant contribution to Indian film that aids in our better understanding of these problems.

Where can I watch Haddi?

