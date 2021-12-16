The past few years have seen a boom in crypto currency investments and circulation. This is because more and more individuals and businesses are realizing its potentials in finances and investment returns. However, you cannot concern yourself with only the distribution of crypto currency. You need to be aware of the platform that is distributing this very crypto currency as well.

Popular crypto currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, all function on the blockchain-based platform for decentralized technology and ease of access. It is the foundation of crypto currency that brings in various innovations in multiple fields such as real estate, data sharing, finance, etc. As such, it is imperative to know and understand about the platform and choose wisely, once such an option is crypto trading.

What is Blockchain technology? Everything To Know About

In the basic definition, it is a distributed database that is shared across a computer network. It stores all information such as transaction details, transfers, etc in the digital format. Blockchains collect and store information in groups called blocks which are then linked through cryptography and contain sets of information.

Different types of information can be stored in a blockchain, but it is most commonly used as a ledger to check transactions. This is why it plays a huge role in crypto currency and the two are connected.

Here Is Everything To Know About BlockChain Basics

Blockchain offers an open-source, free, and decentralized technological platform for developers to build their applications. This poses a great benefit to developers to build on an existing code that is free to use. This blockchain technology was first applied in crypto currency with the introduction of Bitcoin and has since reached great heights. But if you’re planning to invest in Bitcoin, then there’s more you need to know than Blockchain being the foundation of success.

Offers Better security

Blockchain technology provides a more secure system with the necessary approvals from all or majority of the users whenever new data is added or changed. Moreover, the data is encrypted with cryptography and immutable as well. This means that no one can tamper or hack into the data that has been stored in a blockchain.

Offers assured anonymity

As mentioned, it is most popularly used as a ledger for transactions, transfers, etc. To ensure that no external interference or miscalculation of funds and currencies takes place, Blockchain offers a transparent platform for all your transaction history. This significantly reduces any scope of exploitation in the database.

No middlemen or third-party interference

As a decentralized framework, Blockchain technology is independent of any individual authority or corporate entity, like a bank. Instead, blockchain offers peer-to-peer transactions that take place only with the exchange of public and private keys on the platform.

The longer the blockchain is, the safer the Bitcoin transaction

With the ever-increasing popularity of crypto currencies, more and more people are investing in popular crypto currencies such as bitcoin every day. With the foundation based on blockchain technology, every time a transaction takes place, a block is generated which contains all the details of the transaction that has taken place.

Transactions once made, cannot be reversed or refunded

This is the main area that commands the most attention. You need to be sure of where and who you transfer your crypto currency to or where you invest in. The overarching framework of this platform functions globally and does not offer any services for refunds or reversal. Considering such factors, you need to be aware and come to decisions accordingly.

With its ever-increasing popularity, today over 10,000 crypto currency systems are running on blockchain technology. But as a reliable method of collecting and storing data, blockchain has found use in various other sectors as well such as Healthcare, food industry, commercial trading, etc. For example, many companies have created their Blockchains to trace the journey of goods to their destination.

Conclusion

Ever since its application in Bitcoin in 2008, Blockchain technology has grown exponentially and shows no signs of digression. With a trustworthy and secure system, many Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investors have upheld their faith in this decentralized database and technology.

With all the information mentioned above, it is no surprise that more and more people have started recognizing the importance of both cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. This also means that there is immense room for financial growth and prospects.