Anyone paying attention to the pet insurance industry lately knows that one name has been on everyone’s lips: Bivvy. This new insurance company has turned the pet insurance industry on its head, and we’re going to take a closer look at why that’s the case. Here’s our full review of Bivvy and its services.

What is Bivvy?

Bivvy is a pet insurance company that is based in Madison, Wisconsin. While Bivvy may be a relatively new player in the pet insurance industry, its policies are actually underwritten by CUMIS Insurance Society, which has been around since 1960. This tends to make them a little more trustworthy in the eyes of their clients.

The goal of Bivvy was to make pet insurance a lot easier for clients to understand by simplifying their premiums and the process of getting a policy. To grow their reputation, they have been relying on a solid marketing plan as well as word of mouth from satisfied customers.

What We Like About Bivvy

Flat, Affordable Rates

One of the things we liked most about Bivvy’s way of selling insurance was the sheer simplicity of their pricing scheme. Every state features a flat rate, and the most expensive one is only $15 per month, beating most of the competition out of the water, as their next best competitors charge around $30 per month for coverage.

Of course, there are some caveats to this. You aren’t necessarily paying for the same coverage because the details of the policy will vary based on where you are in the United States. Things like your deductible will vary based on your location, as some places have more expensive veterinary services than others.

Easy to Work With

Another thing we loved about Bivvy was that they were a lot easier to work with than other pet insurance companies. Since they only required limited info upon signup, we didn’t have to jump through hoops to get our hands on a policy, and everything could be managed online.

Bivvy Wellness Care

Bivvy’s main customization option is the ability to opt for their Bivvy Wellness Care program, which includes coverage for routine and preventative care like checkups. Bivvy Wellness Care will also cover certain vaccines that your pet needs. This add-on will end up costing you an extra $9 per month.

What We Didn’t Like About Bivvy

Low Coverage Limits

One of Bivvy’s main downsides is that they don’t feature coverage limits that are anywhere near as high as their competitors. However, this is because most pet insurance owners don’t end up going anywhere near their limit. The premiums offered by Bivvy are in-line or even lower than the premiums for insurance with similar limits from their competitors.

For example, your pet will only have a limit of $2,000-$5,000 per year depending on your policy terms, and a lifetime limit of $25,000 per year. If your pet requires advanced treatment for illness or an injury, you’ll quickly reach your coverage limit.

Plans are not Customizable Enough

If you’re looking for a customizable insurance policy, you’ll be disappointed. Bivvy’s business model is based on providing its clients with a simple and premade solution. You won’t be able to adjust coinsurance or coverage limits and the only add-on available is Bivvy Wellness Care, which is available in most covered states.